NBA Offseason Skill And Value Ratings

Below is an individual skill rating based on five important factors for almost every relevant NBA player.

Player Overall Skill Ratings : 0/100

Based on factors ; Dominance, Efficiency, Offensive Consistency, Defensive Consistency, Leadership

Stephen Curry – 97

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 97

Nikola Jokic – 97

Kawhi Leonard – 96

LeBron James – 96

Luka Doncic – 96

Kevin Durant – 96

Joel Embiid – 96

Ja Morant – 95

Jayson Tatum – 94

Devin Booker – 93

Jimmy Butler – 93

Damian Lillard – 93

Trae Young – 92

James Harden – 92

Anthony Davis – 91

Zion Williamson – 91

DeMar DeRozan – 91

Jaylen Brown – 90

Karl Anthony-Towns – 90

Donovan Mitchell – 90

Kyrie Irving – 90

Paul George – 89

Bradley Beal – 89

Pascal Siakam – 89

Dejounte Murray – 89

Darius Garland – 88

Zach LaVine – 88

Khris Middleton – 88

De’Aaron Fox – 87

Anthony Edwards – 87

Rudy Gobert – 87

LaMelo Ball – 87

Brandon Ingram – 87

C.J. McCollum – 87

Chris Paul – 87

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 87

Bam Adebayo – 87

Jrue Holiday – 86

Jaren Jackson Jr. – 86

Tyrese Haliburton – 86

Domantas Sabonis – 86

Jarrett Allen – 86

Evan Mobley – 86

Tyrese Maxey – 86

Deandre Ayton – 85

Scottie Barnes – 85

Klay Thompson – 85

Christian Wood – 85

R.J. Barrett – 85

Andrew Wiggins – 85

Fred VanVleet – 85

Jamal Murray – 85

Saddiq Bey – 85

Cade Cunningham – 85

Malcolm Brogdon – 84

Ben Simmons – 84

Josh Giddey – 84

Mikal Bridges – 84

Jalen Brunson – 84

Michael Porter Jr. – 84

Robert Williams III – 84

Kristaps Porzingis – 84

John Collins – 84

Myles Turner – 84

Clint Capela – 84

Julius Randle – 84

Kyle Kuzma – 84

Nikola Vucevic – 84

Desmond Bane – 84

Jerami Grant – 84

D’Angelo Russell – 83

Tyler Herro – 83

Keldon Johnson – 83

Draymond Green – 83

Bojan Bogdanovic – 83

OG Anunoby – 83

Jonas Valanciunas – 83

Terry Rozier – 83

Jordan Poole – 83

Franz Wagner – 83

Tobias Harris – 83

Marcus Smart – 82

Norman Powell – 82

Wendell Carter Jr. – 82

Harrison Barnes – 82

Cole Anthony – 82

Bogdan Bogdanovic – 82

Caris LeVert – 82

De’Andre Hunter – 82

Paolo Banchero – 82

Jusuf Nurkic – 81

Reggie Jackson – 81

Lauri Markkanen – 81

Collin Sexton – 81

T.J. Warren – 81

Kevin Love – 81

Kevin Porter Jr. – 81

Gary Trent Jr. – 81

Jalen Green – 81

Buddy Hield – 81

Jordan Clarkson – 81

Aaron Gordon – 81

Russell Westbrook – 81

Bobby Portis – 81

Keegan Murray – 81

Jabari Smith Jr. – 81

Anfernee Simons – 80

Will Barton – 80

Kelly Oubre Jr. – 80

Luguentz Dort – 80

Brook Lopez – 80

Brandon Clarke – 80

Herbert Jones – 80

Seth Curry – 80

Evan Fournier – 80

Mike Conley – 80

Kyle Lowry – 80

Cameron Johnson – 80

Luke Kennard – 80

Danilo Gallinari – 80

Dennis Schroder – 80

Spencer Dinwiddie – 80

De’Anthony Melton – 80

Tim Hardaway Jr. – 80

Malik Monk – 79

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 79

Monte Morris – 79

Malik Beasley – 79

Kevin Huerter – 79

Devin Vassell – 79

Alec Burks – 79

Jaden Ivey – 79

Devonte Graham – 79

Jae’Sean Tate – 79

Al Horford – 79

Dorian Finney-Smith – 79

Mo Bamba – 79

Max Strus – 79

Jalen Suggs – 79

Terrance Mann – 79

P.J. Washington – 79

Bones Hyland – 79

Pat Connaughton – 79

Josh Richardson – 79

John Wall – 79

Derrick Rose – 79

Gordon Hayward – 79

Bruce Brown – 78

Jonathan Kuminga – 78

Robert Covington – 78

Nicolas Batum – 78

Ivica Zubac – 78

Tyus Jones – 78

Gary Harris – 78

Coby White – 78

Montrezl Harrell – 78

Carmelo Anthony – 78

Jakob Poeltl – 78

Derrick White – 78

Davion Mitchell – 78

Chet Holmgren – 78

Alperen Sengun – 78

Jae Crowder – 78

Jaxson Hayes – 78

Jaden McDaniels – 78

Chris Boucher – 78

Patrick Beverley – 78

Javale McGee – 78

Patty Mills – 78

Grayson Allen – 78

Hamidou Diallo – 78

Darius Bazley – 78

Cameron Payne – 78

Jonathan Isaac – 78

Caleb Martin – 78

Mitchell Robinson – 78

Otto Porter Jr. – 78

Chuma Okeke – 78

Rui Hachimura – 78

Donte DiVincenzo – 78

Patrick Williams – 78

Richaun Holmes – 78

Devonte Graham – 78

Kemba Walker – 78

Serge Ibaka – 78

Bryn Forbes – 77

Bennedict Mathurin – 77

Ben McLemore – 77

Talen Horton-Tucker – 77

Oshae Brissett – 77

Precious Achiuwa – 77

Chimezie Metu – 77

P.J. Tucker – 77

Royce O’Neal – 77

Ayo Dosunmu – 77

Isaac Okoro – 77

Dwight Powell – 77

Reggie Bullock – 77

Isaiah Stewart – 77

Naz Reid – 77

Hassan Whiteside – 77

Ziaire Williams – 77

Grant Williams – 77

Javonte Green – 77

Maxi Kleber – 77

Jarred Vanderbilt – 77

Payton Pritchard – 77

Kevon Looney – 77

Mattise Thybulle – 77

Terrence Ross – 77

Cedi Osman – 77

Daniel Gafford – 77

Obi Toppin – 77

Rajon Rondo – 77

Ricky Rubio – 77

Joe Harris – 77

Goran Dragic – 77

Joe Ingles – 77

Cam Reddish – 77

Josh Hart – 77

Isaiah Roby – 77

Dillon Brooks – 77

Steven Adams – 77

Kelly Olynyk – 77

Nickeil Alexander-Walker – 77

Andre Drummond – 77

Marcus Morris Sr. – 77

Alex Caruso – 77

T.J. McConnell – 77

Eric Gordon – 77

Larry Nance Jr. – 77

Quentin Grimes – 77

Nic Claxton – 77

Chris Duarte – 77

Victor Oladipo – 77

Nassir Little – 77

Jaylen Nowell – 77

Bismack Biyombo – 77

Dario Saric – 77

Jose Alvarado – 77

Takeaways :

The Best Players Are Dominant

Giving Zion a ninety-one overall rating almost feels high. We haven’t seen him play in over a year. When he was playing, his dominance was unquestionable. All players ranked at eighty-five or higher have been dominant in some way in the past. What does this player do that none other can? That’s what makes a dominant player.

The Eighty-Five Threshold

Every All-Star from last season was given at least an eighty-five overall rating. The only player who would have been an exception to this is Andrew Wiggins, who exceeded expectations enough in the Playoffs to warrant borderline All-Star status.

The League Is Getting Younger

We can talk about potential all we want, but the next generation is here now. There are more young and contributing players than ever before. They will only continue to improve.

Next is a value rating as I measure any players long-term potential for success and how much it would mean to acquire them via trade or Free Agency.

Player Overall Value Ratings 0/100

Based On Factors ; Current Skill Rating, Potential For Growth, Proven Ability To Add To Their Game, Flashes of Greatness

Five Star Assets : Virtually Untouchable Barring A Historic Haul

Luka Doncic – 100

Ja Morant – 100

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 100

Nikola Jokic – 99

Joel Embiid – 98

Jayson Tatum – 98

Devin Booker – 97

Zion Williamson – 97

Kevin Durant – 96

Kawhi Leonard – 96

Stephen Curry – 96

LeBron James – 94

Trae Young – 94

LaMelo Ball – 94

Donovan Mitchell – 93

Anthony Edwards – 93

Jimmy Butler – 92

Damian Lillard – 92

Jaylen Brown – 92

Pascal Siakam – 92

Karl Anthony-Towns – 92

Darius Garland – 92

Cade Cunningham – 91

Tyrese Haliburton – 91

Evan Mobley – 91

Scottie Barnes – 91

Dejounte Murray – 91

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 91

De’Aaron Fox – 91

Zach LaVine – 90

James Harden – 90

DeMar Derozan – 90

Bam Adebayo – 90

Four Star Assets : Key Franchise Pieces

Brandon Ingram – 89

Tyrese Maxey – 89

Bradley Beal – 89

Jaren Jackson Jr. – 88

Josh Giddey – 88

Paolo Banchero – 88

DeAndre Ayton – 88

R.J. Barrett – 88

Jarrett Allen – 87

Domantas Sabonis – 87

Paul George – 87

Jabari Smith Jr. – 87

Keegan Murray – 87

Chet Holmgren – 87

Jaden Ivey – 87

Saddiq Bey – 87

Ben Simmons – 86

Anthony Davis – 86

Kyrie Irving – 86

Rudy Gobert – 86

C.J. McCollum – 86

Tyler Herro – 86

Khris Middleton – 86

Jamal Murray – 86

John Collins – 86

Michael Porter Jr. – 86

Jalen Green – 86

Three Star Assets : Old Stars or Non-Stars with Significant Trade Value

Robert Williams III – 85

Chris Paul – 85

Jrue Holiday – 85

Keldon Johnson – 85

Andrew Wiggins – 85

Fred VanVleet – 85

Christian Wood – 85

Franz Wagner – 85

Jalen Brunson – 85

Mikal Bridges – 85

Desmond Bane – 85

Jerami Grant – 85

Jordan Poole – 85

Kristaps Porzingis – 85

Myles Turner – 85

Clint Capela – 84

Malcolm Brogdon – 84

Cole Anthony – 84

Julius Randle – 84

Kyle Kuzma – 84

D’Angelo Russell – 84

OG Anunoby – 84

De’Andre Hunter – 84

Wendell Carter Jr. – 84

Collin Sexton – 84

Bennedict Mathurin – 84

Shaedon Sharpe – 84

Jalen Duren – 84

Johnny Davis – 83

Chris Duarte – 83

Jalen Williams – 83

Jonathan Kuminga – 83

Davion Mitchell – 83

Tobias Harris – 83

Nikola Vucevic – 83

Marcus Smart – 83

Jonas Valanciunas – 83

Terry Rozier – 83

Herbert Jones – 83

Klay Thompson – 83

Anfernee Simons – 83

Lauri Markkanen – 83

Kevin Porter Jr. – 83

Gary Trent Jr. – 83

Aaron Gordon – 83

Luguentz Dort – 82

Quentin Grimes – 82

Brandon Clarke – 82

Kevin Huerter – 82

Devin Vassell – 82

Jalen Suggs – 82

Bones Hyland – 82

Jaden McDaniels – 82

Patrick Williams – 82

Ayo Dosunmu – 82

Jarred Vanderbilt – 82

Payton Pritchard – 82

Grant Williams – 82

Harrison Barnes – 82

Bogdan Bogdanovic – 82

Bojan Bogdanovic – 82

Caris LeVert – 82

De’Anthony Melton – 82

Terrance Mann – 82

Mo Bamba – 82

Coby White – 81

Alperen Sengun – 81

Jaxson Hayes – 81

Jusuf Nurkic – 81

Bobby Portis – 81

Jordan Clarkson – 81

Cameron Johnson – 81

Malik Beasley – 81

Jae’Sean Tate – 81

Jonathan Isaac – 81

Rui Hachimura – 81

Isaac Okoro – 81

Naz Reid – 81

Ziaire Williams – 81

Matisse Thybulle – 81

Obi Toppin – 81

Dyson Daniels – 81

Jeremy Sochan – 81

Ochai Agbaji – 81

A.J. Griffin – 81

Tari Eason – 81

P.J. Washington – 81

Takeaways :

Star Potential Value Is Above All Else

Some players who do not or will not contribute as a star for a few years are looked at as potential late bloomers who could have room to grow in different aspects of their game.

Contracts Were Not Considered

It’s important to note that the value of a player can change tremendously based on their financial obligations. Due to the amount of ridiculous contracts, it’s easier to rank players as to what should be their monetary value, not what it really is.

‘Blockbuster’ Trades

Historic trades would only be centered around Five or Four Star Assets. The cutoff in this case is Jalen Green, who I believe would warrant a team to spend multiple first round picks via trade. Just below Green’s value is guys like Chris Paul and Jrue Holiday, who are proven winners, but on the decline.

Unlisted Players

Some players are too old to have any value at all. Some players don’t have enough star potential to be a major piece in any trade. This doesn’t mean that there won’t be surprise guys who prove their value in this upcoming season.