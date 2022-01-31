NBA Trade Deadline: Should the Cavaliers Go All-In or Remain Patient?

With the NBA trade deadline impending and the Cavs fighting for the one seed, the Cavs must remain patient and resist the temptation to buy.

This year’s NBA trade deadline includes several tempting players that could severely enhance certain teams. Specifically, quality all-star caliber players like Ben Simmons, Domantis Sabonis, Caris Lavert, Buddy Hield, and more are available. Moreover, all of which would be enticing additions to an already entertaining Cavalier team. However, despite their status atop the East, the Cavs should avoid roster-shifting deals like these.

As the 4th seed in the East (30-20), the Cavs continue surprising many. With the top-six teams in the East so closely contested, the one seed is anyone’s for the taking. Therefore, many of those teams will commit everything to boost their rosters at the deadline. In particular, Cleveland’s roster certainly has room for improvement in some rather valuable areas. Nevertheless, filling these holes is not the move and would detract from their promising long-term plan.

What the Cavaliers “Need” at the NBA Trade Deadline

Calling this Cavs team interesting is an understatement. Without a bonified superstar and an unusual starting lineup consisting of three big men, Cleveland’s an anomaly in modern NBA basketball. And yet, their 8-2 record over their last ten games shows their unique style of play works well. Granted, their record could, theoretically, be significantly improved with the likes of a healthy Collin Sexton and or Ricky Rubio.

The Cavs’ offense runs through their dominant big men and rising star Darius Garland. However, their defense is truly the reasoning behind their successful season. By scoring 107.1 ppg, Cleveland ranks as the 23rd highest-scoring offense in the NBA. On the other hand, Cleveland’s defense only allows 102.5 ppg, which is good enough for the second-fewest in the league. If they are active at the NBA trade deadline, their focus will be on scoring.

Specifically, the one position needing the most offensive help is, without a doubt, the shooting guard spot. Although Isaac Okoro and Lamar Stevens offer unique skillsets that oftentimes drive this Cavalier team, the two lack the three-point shot. Their combined percentage from deep is 29.5% (41/139) on the season. Even though the Cavs playstyle is not centered around threes, adding quality shooters around their three bigs is an essential asset they need.

Therefore, adding LeVert or Hield is highly intriguing but requires a significant investment since both are young, relatively expensive players on bad teams. If they acquired one, the Cavs would surrender depth, picks, and possibly someone like Lauri Markkanen, who is a favorite of head coach JB Bickerstaff. Losing all three, or even two of the three, is simply not something the Cavs’ should entertain.

Why the Cavs Should Stay Silent at the NBA Trade Deadline

Shooting is no doubt a concern, but not to the extent of risking their future over. Rather than trading for big-name players, Cleveland could make a minor trade at the deadline or even just wait until buyouts begin. Nonetheless, in an ultimatum scenario of either sticking to their roster as is for the remainder of the year or acquiring anyone else, the Cavs need to stick to their guns. The simple reasoning behind this is straight-up, Cleveland likely did not anticipate such an impressive turnaround.

That is not to say they should be content with what they’ve already accomplished. No, it’s to urge the front office not to overreact and think this roster is in a win-now state. In fact, quite the opposite is true. With an extremely valuable trade piece like Sexton and plenty of cap space, Cleveland is already an offseason frontrunner for James Harden. Which, in all honesty, is a match made in heaven. Even so, let’s say they miss out on the Harden sweepstakes; the Cavs still hold immense potential.

Okoro, a former 5th overall pick, is still coming to his own and has the potential to become a dangerous two-way wing. Evan Mobley is arguably on pace to win Rookie of the Year. Garland is no doubt getting extended. They also just locked up Jarrett Allen and Markkanen for four seasons. That starting lineup is already contending with the best-of-the-best, and they might not even be in their primes yet.

The Future of the Cleveland Cavaliers

While being patient when given a window of opportunity is unbelievably difficult, they will be fighting for the first seed. By resisting the temptation, Cleveland will remain atop the East, not just this year but for years to come too. With time, their youthful roster will develop, their depth will improve in the draft, and their salary cap will drop, allowing for major free-agency signings.

Messing with their starting five, the culture they’ve cultivated this season, and their future picks too soon might doom Cleveland. Therefore, with so much to look forward to, Cleveland should keep all their pieces at this year’s NBA trade deadline. Even though doing so might hinder their chances this year, it will stint their success for so many seasons. Build around the core you’ve got, add valuable veterans, preferably ones that can shoot, and the Land will reign atop the NBA thrown soon again.