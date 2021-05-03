Nets Hitting Stride As Playoffs About To Begin

It’s officially that time of year guys. The NBA playoffs are about to start and the Brooklyn Nets have a fairly easy schedule heading into it with seven games left in the regular season.

Unfortunately, they lost 117-114 in a close one against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The remaining games are against the Bucks again tomorrow, the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls (twice), San Antonio Spurs and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As we all know the Nets are heavy favorites to win it all this year, but what we didn’t expect was Kevin Durant to hit a stride right at the latter end of the regular season. The 11x All-Star has gotten 42 and 10 twice in the last week and in two consecutive games.

Not to mention, KD has been fighting injuries all season, with a dash of COVID-19 health and safety protocols to cause him to miss some games. As a result, he’s only played in 28 games out of a possible 65, but in 24 out of those 28 games he’s scored at least 20 points.

“What Achilles?” one might ask.

Oh, by the way he’s averaging 28.1 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 5.2 APG, 54.8% FG on the season.

So, with him finding his rhythm at the right time, Harden expected back to action right before the postseason after facing a setback while rehabbing his hamstring and Kyrie getting within his groove too, the sky seems to be the limit for this squad in a year where they’re expected to bring that Larry O’Brien trophy back to Brooklyn.

Currently, the Nets are in the second seed in the East behind the Philadelphia 76ers, who have an even easier remaining schedule.