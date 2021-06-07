Connect with us

NBA

Nets Insider Podcast #2

This is the Second edition of the Nets Insider Podcast is up with Rick Laughland and Randy Zellea with spoecial guest from New York Newsday to break down game 1 vs Milwaukee, the status of James Harden, how to utilize Blake Griffin and much more!

Check out the 2nd episode now!!

 

