Connect with us

NBA

Nets Insider Podcast: Episode #1

In the debut edition of the Nets insider podcast, NI Owner Rick Laughland and BSP owner are here to discuss Everything Nets.

In the debut edition of the Nets insider podcast, NI Owner Rick Laughland and BSP owner are here to discuss Everything Nets.

The guys discuss the following:

-Jason Tatum and the Celtics gunning for Brooklyn

-Breaking down the Nets-Celtics rivalry

-Discussing Ricks up and coming new book in the Nets

-Introducing the love both guys have for the team

…and much more!

The show is run through both Back Sports Page and the Nets Insider (www.netsinsider.com)

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Nets Insider Podcast: Episode #1

Justin Brownlow

The Man to Man Podcast Episode XXIV: The Boat Is Back!

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

Matchup Keys For Lakers Play In Tournament

More in NBA