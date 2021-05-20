Nets Insider Podcast: Episode #1

In the debut edition of the Nets insider podcast, NI Owner Rick Laughland and BSP owner are here to discuss Everything Nets.

The guys discuss the following:

-Jason Tatum and the Celtics gunning for Brooklyn

-Breaking down the Nets-Celtics rivalry

-Discussing Ricks up and coming new book in the Nets

-Introducing the love both guys have for the team

…and much more!

The show is run through both Back Sports Page and the Nets Insider (www.netsinsider.com)