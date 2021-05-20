In the debut edition of the Nets insider podcast, NI Owner Rick Laughland and BSP owner are here to discuss Everything Nets.
The guys discuss the following:
-Jason Tatum and the Celtics gunning for Brooklyn
-Breaking down the Nets-Celtics rivalry
-Discussing Ricks up and coming new book in the Nets
-Introducing the love both guys have for the team
…and much more!
The show is run through both Back Sports Page and the Nets Insider (www.netsinsider.com)
Featured Articles
-
NBA/ 4 hours ago
Nets Insider Podcast: Episode #1
In the debut edition of the Nets insider podcast, NI Owner Rick Laughland and...
-
Features/ 22 hours ago
Heat vs. Bucks II, What Makes This Year Different?
As the final day of the 2021 NBA regular season came to a close,...
-
NBA/ 23 hours ago
Matchup Keys For Lakers Play In Tournament
After missing both Anthony Davis and LeBron James for extended periods of time, the...
-
NBA/ 1 day ago
The Memphis Grizzlies Have a Sixth Man Problem
Critics have been speculating on the state of the Memphis Grizzlies’ bench for a...