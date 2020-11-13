Connect with us

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS UNVEIL CITY EDITION UNIFORM INSPIRED BY FLAG OF NEW ORLEANS

 The New Orleans Pelicans today unveiled their latest City Edition uniform, which is heavily inspired by the municipal flag of New Orleans. The Pelicans will begin wearing these uniforms during the 2020-21 season.

The City Edition jersey mirrors the flag of New Orleans, featuring a large white base with three gold fleur-de-lis across the chest, bordered by a red stripe and blue stripe. The color scheme and design dates back to 1918 when the official flag was adopted by the City of New Orleans.

A city and team that prides itself on perseverance, strength and resilience, the 2020-21 Pelicans’ City Edition uniform represents the people of New Orleans that exemplify those characteristics every day. 

“These jerseys embody who we are and why we love New Orleans,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “Our fans never stop fighting and neither do we. We are proud to wear these jerseys to represent New Orleans on a national stage and can’t wait to see our fans support their home team in this City Edition look.”

The waistband of the shorts features the Pelicans traditional “Fleur-De-Lis” logo. In addition, the uniform sports “NOLA” in gold font across the blue stripe on the shorts.

The Pelicans’ City Edition uniform will be available for purchase on Thursday, Dec. 3 at www.Pelicansteamstore.com  and the Pelicans Team Shop located inside the Smoothie King Center (1501 Dave Dixon Dr., New Orleans, LA 70113).

