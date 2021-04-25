New Orleans Saints: QB1

With long time single caller Drew Brees announcing his retirement, it left a hole for arguably the most important position on the field. There are going to be major changes for the Sean Payton lead offense. All attention will be focused on the upcoming quarterback battle between former No. 1 overall draft pick Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

Winston has the opportunity of a lifetime to revitalize his NFL career by becoming the starting quarterback for the Saints. After his speech at Kenny Shaw’s RAW Football Camp went viral it’s obvious that Winston is not taking his second chance to be a starting quarterback lightly.

“I went from being the No.1 draft pick to everybody laughing at me. But guess what? I’m about that business,” Winston said to the players at the camp, via Logan B. Robinson of TheNoleGameDay.com.

“This is a kids game that men play..I encourage each and every one of you to have faith in yourself. Above any coach, any teammate, any friend that you have. Some days you’re on top of the world, but only God and yourself know what you are going through. Trust in the Lord first and foremost, then trust in yourself.”

A report from Nick Underhill states that HIll has changed his training program this offseason. Typically, he’s preparing to play multiple positions like he’s done for the Saints since 2017.

“Taysom HIll has changed up his approach to training this offseason. He previously did some work to prepare for playing multiple positions. He is strictly training as a QB this offseason.” Underhill tweeted on Twitter.

Although his new offseason program will help Hill more than it will harm him, he still has a long way to go until he’s a legitimate NFL starting quarterback . I believe that Hill will be on the bench behind Winston this season coming up. Come week 1,I’m certain that Payton will have his QB1 figured out.