New York Jets Become Mighty Ducks

New York Mighty Ducks

Mike White, C.J. Uzomah, Connor McGovern, and Dan Feeney are all wearing Mighty Ducks jerseys ahead of the New York Jets contest with the Minnesota Vikings. However, Braxton Berrios decides to stick out and be the only one in a Hawks jersey.

What are the Mighty Ducks?

The Mighty Ducks are a fictional youth hockey team from a series of Disney movies and now a television show on Disney+. The Mighty Ducks tell one of the biggest underdog stories as their teams never featured the more popular, strong, athletic, experienced, or even fast kids. But with heart, chemistry, and knowing their strengths, they were able to define odds and pull off the upset over the dominant teams they went up against.

Why Are The Jets Doing This Now?

Well, it is not Halloween so they are not dressing up for that reason. Maybe it is because the Jets need some inspiration as they are fellow underdogs against a Super Bowl caliber team. The Vikings have home-field advantage for this contest as the Vikings are leading their division at 9-2. The Vikings are tied for second in the league with the Kansas City Chiefs, only trailing the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mike White=Charlie Conway

Charlie Conway in the Mighty Ducks movies, was the captain of his team. After becoming the starting quarterback, White now is the captain of his team. It is only fitting that White wears Conway’s jersey as he is the anchor of his team.

Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed Or The Bash Brothers?

Fulton Reed and Dean Portman otherwise known as the “Bash Brothers” were two very physical players on the Mighty Ducks team, that had this chemistry and were very similar. The “Bash Brothers” have a very similar chemistry to the Jets star cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed. The Jets cornerback duo is not laying anybody and everybody out that comes in their way like Reed and Portman per say, but they are both lockdown cornerbacks who are great in man coverage.

Tyler Conklin or Adam Banks?

Another similarity between the movie and the Jets team is tight end Tyler Conklin has a few similarities to Adam Banks. Banks used to play for the rival Hawks before joining the Mighty Ducks. Conklin is in a similar boat as he used to play for the Vikings. Also, Conklin and Banks both have had their fair struggle of injuries.

Robert Saleh or Gordon Bombay

Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Mighty Ducks head coach Gordon Bombay also have a few similarities. Both coaches were able to come into their programs and change the culture and establish them as a winning program. The Mighty Ducks were able to win championships and even play as Team USA. The Jets are on the verge of snapping their 11 season playoff drought which is the longest active streak in football.