New York Jets Free Agency Week One Update

After Week one of Free Agency, the New York Jets have not been as active as other teams, but have still made moves to improve their roster. The Jets have re-signed linebacker Quincy Williams, kicker Greg Zuerlein. They also, traded for safety Chuck Clark, and signed wide receiver Allen Lazard and punter Thomas Morstead.

Quincy Williams Impact

Williams being re-signed is bigger than most football fans may think. For starters, Williams is one of the better linebackers on the team as he had 106 total tackles and three sacks this past season. He is also the brother of star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams who is a free agent at the end of the next season. Re-signing Quincy only boosts the odds of Quinnen wanting to stay in New York with his brother.

Greg Zuerlein Re-signed

The veteran kicker was also re-signed for a one year-deal worth $2.6 million. This past season his field goal accuracy was 81.1% with his longest made field goal of 60 yards.

Chuck Clark Trade

Clark was traded to the Jets for only a 2024 seventh-round pick. He is a veteran safety who had 101 total tackles, a forced fumble, and four passes defended this past season. He has a high football motor and can also be a leader in the locker room.

Allen Lazard Signing

Lazard signed a four year, $44 million dollar contract with the Jets. Lazard had a career high 788 receiving yards and six touchdowns this past season. He was not only brought in to help the Jets receiver room, but also to add icing to the cake in order to bring Aaron Rodgers to the Jets. Lazard has played with Rodgers his whole career in Green Bay.

Thomas Morstead Signing

The Jets also improved their special teams as they signed punter Thomas Morstead. He returns to the Jets after playing in seven games back in 2021. Morstead had a solid season last year with division rival Miami Dolphins as he was fifth in the league in 45.9% of his punts being downed inside the 20 yard-line. He did not have any punts blocked and had only two touchbacks. He will serve as competition to punter Braden Mann who has been a below-average punter since the Jets drafted him in the sixth round in 2020.

Not Surprising Move

To no surprise, the Jets released Braxton Berrios. However, he will be staying in the AFC East as he signed with the Miami Dolphins. Berrios made more of an impact on special teams. He was released to create a roster spot for the acquisition of Clark.

What to Expect Going Forward?

The Jets still need their quarterback which looks like is going to be Rodgers. He already brought over one of his teammates in Lazard, however more might be going. There was a rumor floating around that he gave the Jets a wish-list containing teammates Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Marcedes Lewis. He was also interested in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, Rodgers denied he gave the Jets a wish-list but it is still something to consider.