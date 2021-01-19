New York Jets Hire Robert Saleh as Head Coach

The New York Jets finally made a good decision, as they bring in former 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh to serve as the next Head Coach.

Saleh was brought in on a five year deal according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The value of that contract is still yet to be announced.

Saleh is also expected to take 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur, brother of Green Bay’s Head Coach Matt LaFleur, along with him to become his Offensive Coordinator.

Saleh was a huge part of San Francisco’s turnaround on defense, molding them from the NFL’s worst-ranked defense in 2016, to one of the best units in the league over the past few seasons.

Saleh now sits with the second overall pick in the upcoming draft, where he will determine the future of current Quarterback Sam Darnold’s future, after he posted another disappointing season.

Prior to signing Saleh, the Jets were also strongly interested in Arthur Smith, Offensive Coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, and Brian Daboll, Offensive Coordinator for the Buffalo Bills.