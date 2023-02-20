New York Knicks All-Star Weekend Recap

The New York Knicks only had one All-Star in Julius Randle with Jalen Brunson being robbed of the honor. Randle also participated in the Starry 3-Point Contest this past weekend. Quentin Grimes participated in the Rising Stars Challenge and Jericho Sims participated in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Julius Randle All-Star Performance

Randle had a good performance in the All-Star Game after being selected tenth overall by Team LeBron. The eight-year veteran finished with eleven points, two rebounds, two assists and tied for a team best +9 off the bench.

Julius Randle Three-Point Contest Performance

Randle was a late add to the three-point contest filling in for injured Portland Trail Blazer Anfernee Simons. The Texas native was the first Knick to participate in the event since Steve Novak in 2013. Randle started off cold, air-balling his first money-ball. The Kentucky product got hot going four of five from the wing. Randle finished with thirteen points though which would not be enough to advance and was eliminated in the first round.

Quentin Grimes Rising Stars Challenge Performance

Grimes had the best performance out of all the Knicks on the weekend in Utah. Grimes had twenty-seven points, three steals, and two blocks in the two games. The second-year guard shot 10/14 from the field and 6/10 from three. Grimes did not win the MVP however which went to Jose Alvarado despite only scoring five points in the final.

Jericho Sims Slam Dunk Contest Performance

Sims started off his first dunk by throwing the ball off the backboard followed up by a two-handed dunk with his head above the rim and his right arm in the rim similar to Vince Carter. The sophomore centers dunk scored an average of 47.6 from the five judges. Sims was only trailing Mac McClung after the first round.

Sims’ second dunk was fairly similar though, putting his entire right arm in the rim again but grabbed a piece of mail that was hanging from the rim. The piece of paper revealed the number “50” in large font sprawled across it. Sims’ score of a 47.8 was not enough for him to qualify for the final round.