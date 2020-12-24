The New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $9.7 million deal this past Tuesday. Syndergaard went under the knife for Tommy John surgery earlier this year on March 26th.
Throughout his Mets career, Thor has a record of 47-30 in 716.0 IP with a 3.31 ERA and 775 strikeouts. Syndergaard will be a free agent in 2022 and the Mets are hopeful he can return to the rotation at some point in 2021.
Featured Articles
-
NCAA/ 3 hours ago
The Rubber Match “ Trevor Lawrence vs Justin Fields”
Well, the college football playoffs is upon us starting the new year off with...
-
Features/ 3 hours ago
New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard avoid arbitration
The New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year,...
-
Features/ 3 hours ago
RECONSTRUCTED: A Preview of the 2020-21 Phoenix Suns
The Suns have been killing it lately. It all started with a dominant performance...
-
The Rundown w/T-Money/ 6 hours ago
The Rundown v122420 – Harden Embarrasses the Rockets, Westbrook and Jokic notch Triple Doubles (in Losses)
On the second night of the 2020-21 NBA season – a true Opening Night,...