New York Packers

Throughout the offseason, the New York Jets have become the New York Packers. The Jets signed seven players and hired one coach who were at point throughout their careers were with the Green Bay Packers.

Who Is That Coach?

The coach is Nathaniel Hackett who was Aaron Rodgers‘ offensive coordinator in Green Bay for three seasons. They will reunite working together for the Jets. With Hackett as the offensive coordinator from 2019-2021, Rodgers was a pro-bowler every year and even won MVP back-to-back years.

Who Are The Players?

As mentioned earlier, Rodgers was brought in this off-season via a trade to be the new quarterback of the Jets. However, the Jets have also brought in former Packers quarterback Tim Boyle, wide receivers, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Malik Taylor. Also, offensive tackle Billy Turner and newly signed safety Adrian Amos will now be members of the Jets.

Still in Green and Cold

Those players will still be familiar with two things with their new teams. One being wearing green as the Jets main color is green and the other similarity being playing in the cold weather. With the Jets playing in East Rutherford, New Jersey and the season being played in the late fall and winter months, it will be cold. However, it will not be as cold as Green Bay, Wisconsin.

What Amos Brings to New York

Amos is coming off a career season with 102 combined tackles and 29 assisted. He also had a sack and an interception making the 2022 season a solid one for Amos. As of now, he is projected to be the backup strong safety to recently acquired safety Chuck Clark. Clark was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

How Many Of These Former Packers Will Contribute?

Out of the seven players and one coach hired, the former Packers that will make the biggest impact are Rodgers and Hackett. These two are evidently supposed to be the most important to this Jets team especially the offense. The Jets offense was not what it should have been especially this past season under former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. However, LaFleur dealt with inconsistent and mediocre quarterback play between Zach Wilson, Mike White, Chris Streveler, and Joe Flacco.

Also, Lazard is supposed to be the second wide receiver on the opposite of Garrett Wilson. Guys like Amos and Cobb are also solid depth options that will see playing time as well.

