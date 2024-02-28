New York Yankees 2024 Spring Training Preview

Following a disappointing 2023 season, the New York Yankees look to rebound and solidify themselves as contenders once again.

The New York Yankees aim for a comeback after a disappointing season, missing the postseason for the first time since 2016. The team quickly upgraded for a much needed rebound in the 2024 season. The front office finally listened as upset fans expressed their dissatisfaction. They went out and made some blockbuster moves which hopefully can satisfied the fanbase that hasn’t seen the team make a World Series appearance since 2009.

As Spring Training gets underway, here’s a look at the biggest moves the Yankees have made thus far.

Additions

OF Juan Soto (via trade)

OF Alex Verdugo (via trade)

RHP Cody Poteet (free agency)

LHP Victor Gonzalez (via trade)

RHP Marcus Stroman (via free agency)

LHP Caleb Ferguson (via trade)

OF Trent Grisham (via trade)

RHP Cody Morris (via trade)

SS Jordan Groshans (waiver claim)

RHP Nick Burdi (minors)

INF Jeter Downs (waiver claim)

RHP Dennis Santana (minors)

SS Kevin Smith (minors)

OF Oscar Gonzalez (waiver claim)

Subtractions

RP Michael King (via trade)

C Kyle Higashioka (via trade)

RP Jhony Brito (via trade)

OF Estevan Florial (via trade)

RP Randy Vásquez (via trade)

RP Drew Thorpe (via trade)

OF Jake Bauers (via trade)

RP Greg Weissert (via trade)

SP Luis Severino (free agency)

INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa (free agency)

RP Wandy Peralta (free agency)

SP Domingo German (free agency)

RP Keynan Middleton (free agency)

SP Frankie Montas (free agency)

Offseason Grade: B

The Yankees did some good upgrading on the hitting side but there is still work to do on the pitching side. The additions of Soto, Verdugo, and Grisham have been nice but there’s still question marks surrounding the rotation and bullpen. No one knows the version of the Marcus Stroman the team will get. The backend of the bullpen is still an issue. Who’s going to come in late and close out the game for the Yanks?

Volpe Breakout Season Incoming?

If there’s one player that should expected to see a breakout year, it’s SS Anthony Volpe. Now to begin with, Volpe was not that great offensively, but he was great defensively where he won his first Gold Glove award as a rookie. He has become the first rookie to do so ever since SS Alan Trammell did it back in 1980 (22 years, 228 days). While it may take Volpe some time to get that breakout season, he is still a learner. Expect him to make some mechanical change to his hitting this spring. By doing so, it would allow him to display pop and overall maturity like he did last spring.

If he could do all of those things this spring, expect him to have breakout season where he’s batting between .270-.280. With C Austin Wells his teammate, I don’t see a reason why he won’t have a huge 2024 season. He had played a factor in helping Volpe adjust his hitting mechanic thanks to the chicken parm event that had led to a surprising hot hitting streak.

Carlos Rodon Rebound Season?

When the Yankees signed LHP Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract last offseason, they were hoping to get the version of him they saw through his days with the San Francisco Giants. Unfortunately, things did not pan out well for Rodon in his first full season in pinstripes. The reason for this was due to injuries that derailed him. By the way it’s looking now, Rodon might be one of the worst signings if he cannot keep himself healthy for the most part of the season.

The other concern with him was that some of his numbers were among the worst in baseball. He posted an xERA, K%, BB%, Barrel %, GB%, and an xBA below the 45th percentile, according to Baseball Savant. Last season was just purely bad luck but there’s still hope that Rodon can turn out to be the pitcher that the Yankees are expecting from him this season.

Who Will Be the Closer Moving Forward?

There are some concerns when it comes to deciding who would close for the Yankees this season. There are different ways that go through. They could stick with RHP Clay Holmes as the formal closer, a role he had held for a couple years now. Most of the good relievers in the market are no longer available, but they could still add flamethrower RP Ryne Stanek. He would compete for high-leverage innings. The Yankees also acquired Gonzalez and Ferguson from the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they are lefty specialists rather than closers.

Projected Opening Day Roster

1. 3B DJ LeMahieu

2. CF Aaron Judge

3. RF Juan Soto

4. 2B Gleyber Torres

5. 1B Anthony Rizzo

6. DH Giancarlo Stanton

7. LF Alex Verdugo

8. C Jose Trevino

9. SS Anthony Volpe

Bench: C Austin Wells, 2B/3B Oswald Peraza, OF Trent Grisham, OF Oswaldo Cabrera

Starting Rotation

1. Gerrit Cole

2. Carlos Rodon

3. Marcus Stroman

4. Nestor Cortes

5. Clarke Schmidt

Bullpen

Luke Weaver

Jonathan Loaisiga

Tommy Kahnle

Victor Gonzalez

Caleb Ferguson

Ian Hamilton

Nick Ramirez

Clay Holmes