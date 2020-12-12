News & Notes from the Cavaliers Media Availability

Game six of the 2020 NBA Finals took place on October 11. That’s just over two months ago. Fast forward to Monday December 14th, and you have the Cavaliers season opener versus the Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena. Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff did not speak to the media today, but second -year players Darius Garland and Dylan Windler did. Here’s what they had to say when meeting with the media:

Darius Garland

On waking up knowing they will play a game on Monday night, “I got up and went to shoot around. I couldn’t believe we’re playing a game tonight.”

On if he gets butterflies before games,”No I don’t really get butterflies, but it’s great to have a game tomorrow.”

“This isn’t a pre-season game for us, this is a regular game, so we need to come in with intensity and play hard.

On any advice he gave rookie Isaac Okoro: “I just told him to enjoy it. This season is going to be weird, so I just told him to enjoy his first season.”

If the excitement for the Cav’s big men will carry over into this year: “Yeah the bigs are a main part of the offense, we know what they can do and our offense goes through the post when it can.”

On his good friend Dylan Windler: “I’m very happy to have D Wind back this year. Hopefully he can hit some threes for us.”

Dylan Windler

“I’m just going to go out there and have fun tonight.”

On how he finds success on his first time out on the floor: “Honestly just getting the team a W. Whether that’s shooting a three or shutting down someone defensively.”

“I’ve always had a knack for grabbing rebounds off the rim.”

On what his thought were last night before his first NBA game, “I’m just excited, you get the butterflies again competing at a different level. Like I said, I’m just excited to get back out there.”

On his prep for game-day: “I usually like to take a nap, head to shoot around, maybe watch some film, then head to the arena for the game.”

“It’s going to be nice to play against other guys. We had the bubble and then training camp, so we’re all looking forward to seeing some new faces.

On the Message that Saturday’s game is game 1: “That comes from us, we want to come out and play hard, and don’t want to practice bad habits.”

The Cavs technically open their season tonight against the Pacers. It is a preseason game, but as the players have told us throughout their media availability, that they intend to treat all pre-season games as real games, which is good for a young team, like the Cavs. After the game tonight, we will be covering Coach Bickerstaff’s press conference and any player who speaks to the media.

