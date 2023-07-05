NFC South The Saints Division to Lose

Past Success

The New Orleans Saints managed to win seven games on a retooling roster last season. In addition, they improved their depth chart with a recent free agency class. Aside from their own moves thus far, here’s why the NFC South is the Saints’ division to lose.

Bye – Bye Tom

The AFC South got a whole lot more open on February 1, 2023. This was the day when the goat Tom Brady decided to hang up his helmet “for good.” For the past two seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been crowned divisional champs. Courtesy of Brady and his demand for excellence.

The absence of Brady will be very difficult for the Bucs to replicate. The signing of Baker Mayfield will only do so much. Kyle Trask hasn’t been giving Mayfield much trouble from the sideline either. There are big shoes to fill on the west coast of Florida. Resulting in Mayfield and Trask both being tested to command an offense filled with high expectations.

Having the number 12 removed from the field changes everything. Without his presence and leadership, the Bucs may lose a vital part of their identity. Something that the Saints hope to capitalize on during both of their matchups this season.

Young Opponents

The Carolina Panthers cashed in the first overall pick for Alabama’s Bryce Young. A highly talented quarterback praised by most scouts across the league. As we all know, it takes time for rookies to properly adjust to the NFL’s pacing especially ones at that position.

The Saints’ defense was ranked 14th last season by PFF. Passing on one of the league’s finest cornerbacks in Marshon Lattimore won’t be easy for Young. The safety tandem of Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye will also test the rookie with strong additional pass coverage.

The Panthers might have some building block pieces with the likes of Ikem Ekwonu, Jaycee Horn, and DJ Chark. However, it will take time for these young pieces to get acclimated to Frank Riech’s new coaching system. Due to the differences in experience levels, this matchup tends to be in the Saints’ favor come next season.

Last place?

The Atlanta Falcons were the least of the Saints’ worries in 2022. Despite finishing with the same record, the Saints managed to sweep the Falcons. The same result can be accurately assumed for next season. The Falcon’s quarterback room remains to be one of the weakest in the league with Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder.

Tight End Kyle Pitts and Drake London can only do so much given mediocre quarterback play. The Falcons have been going offensive-heavy by adding to their young collection with Bijan Robinson. The eighth overall pick may add some extra juice to Atlanta’s offensive system. However, a plethora of holes remains to be filled on this young roster.

The Saints are in a prime position to reclaim the divisional crown. Their roster has shifted to win-now mode after a successful free agency. There are fewer worries with the vacancy of Brady along with the youth of their rivals. The bar is set high for the Saints next season. While the Saints may have the upper hand, the question is will Dennis Allen be able to coach his team to a divisional title?

