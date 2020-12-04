NFL AND NFLPA COVID-19 MONITORING TESTING RESULTS

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for November 15 – November 28.

During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for November 15 – November 21:

42,809 tests were administered to a total of 7,886 players and team personnel.

16,792 tests were administered to 2,473 players; 26,017 tests were administered to 5,413 personnel.

There were 28 new confirmed positive tests among players and 42 new confirmed positives among other personnel.

Monitoring Testing results for November 22 – November 28:

42,264 tests were administered to a total of 7,819 players and team personnel.

16,520 tests were administered to 2,444 players; 25,744 tests were administered to 5,375 personnel.

There were 33 new confirmed positive tests among players and 53 new confirmed positives among other personnel.

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 – Nov 28: