NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky

Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 217

Hand Size: N/A

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Very experienced.

Good velocity on his footballs.

Has a strong arm that makes it no problem to throw on the move.

Athleticism is shown through the various arm slots he can throw from.

Cons

A little bit below the average QB height.

Subpar accuracy for a collegiate veteran.

Slow at processing post-snap movement.

Has dealt with the injury bug over the years.

Subpar ability to evade and escape pressure.

Will turn 25 in December 2024.

Notes

Started career at NC State.

Named as one of Kentucky’s permanent captains for the 2023 season.

Broke Philip Rivers’ single-season passing TD record at NC State.

Overview

A former three-star recruit out of high school, Devin Leary’s career hasn’t been a straight line. Working his way to become the starter at NC State, Leary brought the Wolfpack some success before he transferred to Kentucky for his final year of college football. Beginning a new chapter, Leary has his sights set on the NFL. He’ll begin the first step of his pre-draft process by playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl on February 1.

Not many college QBs are as experienced as Leary. Between his time at NC State and Kentucky, he’s played in 43 games, having started 38 of them. During this time, Leary’s become comfortable taking snaps under center, something he did a lot this past year at Kentucky. Additionally, he’s shown how good of an athlete, and how strong his arm is. Leary throws with good velocity from the pocket but is also able to throw with good zip when on the move. Not always throwing from a comfortable position, Leary has even shown the ability to release the football from different arm slots.

However, for someone who’s been coached by Power-5 coaches for a while, Leary’s accuracy is still subpar. Not to mention he’s still a tick slow at processing a defense’s post-snap movement. More so, Leary also lacks the ability to consistently escape and evade pressure from the pocket. This could stem from a bad internal clock but it could also exist due to him being a few inches below the average height of an NFL QB. Lastly, Leary has dealt with the injury bug throughout his career. After fracturing his fibula in 2020, Leary had a bounce-back year in 2021 before tearing his pectoral muscle in 2022 which required season-ending surgery.

Turning 25 in December 2024, Leary is one of the older prospects of his class. Still, his experience and arm strength could be enough to entice a team to make him a priority as a UDFA.

My Two Cents

When you see someone who’s been in college football for five years, you expect a bit more from them. After all, they’ve had plenty of time to sit, learn, play, and experience the fast-paced play of Power-5 football. However, with Leary, this isn’t entirely the case. He’s played well throughout his career, but he isn’t where he should be. I think it’d be more beneficial than not, to sign him as a UDFA, for the right price. He isn’t worth spending a pick when it could be better used as a depth piece elsewhere.

