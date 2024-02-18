NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Jack Plummer, QB, Louisville

Jack Plummer, QB, Louisville

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 215

Hand Size: N/A

40-Yard Dash: N/A

10-Yard Split: N/A

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Underrated athleticism.

Five years of college football.

Years of starting college football experience.

Appears calm and confident in the pocket.

Good pre-snap read to get the ball out on time.

Cons

Below average velocity.

Mechanics appear to emphasize his upper body strength.

Subpar accuracy.

Below average footwork that disconnects his lower and upper body.

Will sometimes lock on to his target.

Notes

Began career at Purdue before going to Cal and then Louisville.

Garnered three and four-star status by recruiting sites.

Named to the honorable mention All-USA Arizona High School Team.

Overview

After spending three years as a Purdue Boilmaker, Jack Plummer transferred west to Cal before returning east to be a Louisville Cardinal. With his collegiate career now over, Plummer looks to continue his football career in the NFL. Although not expected to be drafted, he’ll look to raise his stock as the pre-draft process continues.

Although he might not have been a consistent starter, Plummer still has multiple years of starting experience under his belt. Before the snap, Plummer gets a good pre-snap read that allows him to find favorable matchups to get the ball out quickly and on time. He also appears calm in the pocket. Standing tall at 6’5”, Plummer steps up in the pocket confidently to buy time for himself as he surveys defenses. From this, if needed, Plummer can escape and extend plays with his legs thanks to his burst and underrated athleticism.

However, even though underrated, his athleticism does have its limits given that he isn’t a threat on QB options. Additionally, despite appearing calm and confident in the pocket, his mechanics, footwork, and lack of eye deception play against him. Having below-average footwork, Plummer’s upper and lower halves play disconnected from each other leaving his upper body to do much of the work when throwing the ball. Because of this, Plummer possesses below-average velocity and is very inconsistent with his accuracy. Lastly, Plummer can’t deceive second and third-level defenders with his eyes as he’ll lock into a direction, drawing defenders to his intended target.

Currently projected to be a UDFA, there isn’t much optimism he’ll break through thi barrier unless he has great Senior Bowl, pro-day, and possibly NFL Combine performances. Although it’s possible, I wouldn’t count on it from the Louisville product.

My Two Cents

I like seeing an underdog story. I might be writing all this about Plummer, but that doesn’t mean I hope he doesn’t prove me wrong. Still, what I see out of Plummer is a UDFA who makes it out of summer ball as a practice squad player. He may not stick with the team that signs him, but he should stick on a practice squad for at least his rookie year.

