NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 213

Hand Size: 9 3/8

40-Yard Dash: 4.61 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.54 seconds

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Vertical: 38″

Broad Jump: 10′ 7″

Bench Press: N/A

Pros

Insane combination of size and athleticism.

True jump-ball threat.

Experience being used in several ways from both the slot and outside.

Enough speed to be threatening as a deep threat.

Cons

Not much of a YAC threat.

More of an athlete than a wide receiver.

Stiff posture when running routes.

Notes

Previous dual-sport athlete playing football and basketball at Michigan State.

Third-team All-Big Ten in 2022.

First-team All-ACC in 2023.

Overview

One of the top transfer portal recruits from a year ago, Keon Coleman generated a lot of hype after FSU’s first game against LSU. While this success may have continued in the following weeks, it eventually plateaued. Nevertheless, Coleman is a gifted athlete who could be a first-round pick based on athleticism alone.

First and foremost Coleman’s combination of size and athleticism is insane. A former dual-sport athlete at Michigan State, Coleman played football under Mel Tucker and basketball for Tom Izzo before transferring to Tallahassee. A true deep ball threat, Coleman’s basketball background is apparent with how he’s able to track and highpoint the football. Besides this, Coleman also has enough straight-line speed to threaten defenses vertically rather than only in contested catch situations. Furthermore, Coleman has experienced all over various formations. He has experience working from both the inside and the slot running short, intermediate, and deep routes.

Still, it’d be best if Coleman is used on the outside at the next level. Despite his athleticism, he runs his routes stiffly rather than fluidly. While this limits his abilities as a route runner, it also limits himself with the ball in his hands. After the catch, Coleman doesn’t present much of a YAC threat as he doesn’t consistently make defenders miss.

Overall, Coleman is more of an athlete than a wide receiver. While his athleticism will get him drafted and should keep him from falling no further than round two, his overall abilities as a football player need work.

My Two Cents

From what I’ve seen, I put a round two to three grade on Coleman. Still, depending on how receivers are taken, he could be selected at the end of round one. But with how much work needs to be done, I wouldn’t be able to justify spending a first-round pick on the Seminole product.

For more football content click here.