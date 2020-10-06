NFL First Quarter Outlook

It seemed like just a couple of months ago we weren’t quite sure if we were going to even have NFL football, but now we are already four weeks into the season. With no real training camp and no preseason games for teams to get their feet under themselves this season has already provided us with a lot.

Entering Sunday, there are six teams (Buffalo, Green Bay, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Tennessee) that remain undefeated. A ton of big names who have gone down with major injuries, and some of the wildest finishes we have ever seen.

Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson is the front-runner for league MVP as he tied Peyton Manning with the most passing touchdowns in the first four games in a season (16). Wilson has also thrown for 1,285 yards, but he does not lead the league in passing.

That title belongs to Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott—who has thrown for 1,690 yards (1,424 yards in the past three games) and is on pace for his first 5,000-yard season. However, his team sits at a measly 1-3 on the season.

We’ve also seen the impact of COVID-19 during the first quarter of the season as the week 4 matchups between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans was postponed and moved to week 7 and the New England Patriots v. Kansas City Chiefs game has been moved to Monday night.

While some teams are enjoying being undefeated, other teams are still in search of their first win. Atlanta, Houston, and both the New York Giants and Jets are still winless with Atlanta probably being the most surprising.

The NFC Least—I’m sorry NFC East are a combined 3-12-1 while the NFC West is the only division where every team is at least .500. The Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are both 3-1 and in the thick of things in their respective divisions. These first four weeks has been a whirlwind as the Titans try to figure out its COVID situation, teams try to keep their momentum going, and the NFC East tries to get a team at .500 or better. As the year of the unpredictable continues we are still shaping up for a great year.