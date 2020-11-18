NFL Week 11 Power Rankings

NFL Power Rankings Week 10

Kansas City Chiefs 8-1 —

The Chiefs will look to redeem their only loss this upcoming Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. After the recent decline of Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes has emerged as the favorite for 2020 NFL MVP:

Current odds for 2020 NFL MVP according to SportsBetting



Patrick Mahomes 2-1

Russell Wilson 5-2

Aaron Rodgers 4-1

Kyler Murray 5-1

Ben Roethlisberger 14-1 — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) November 16, 2020

Next: @ LV

Pittsburgh Steelers 9-0 —

After a few close calls the past few weeks, the Steelers took care of business against Cincinnati. The Steelers suffocated Burrow all day with consistent pressure finishing with four sacks. Pittsburgh remains the lone undefeated team for another week but definitely need to have a little concern regarding their stale run game. James Conner hasn’t eclipsed 50 rushing yards in their last three matchups only averaging 2.8 yards per carry in that span. Next week could be that “get right” week Conner and their ground attack has been looking for.

Next: @ JAX

Green Bay Packers 7-2 +3

It wasn’t pretty but Rodgers pulled out a victory over Jacksonville in the end. Rodgers padded onto his MVP case with another 300+ passing yards, turnover-free game. The usually-prolific ground game led by Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams only rushed for a combined 76 rushing yards against one of the worst rushing defenses in Jacksonville. The Packers will have their work cut out for them against one of the best rushing defenses in Indianapolis next week.

Next: @ IND

Buffalo Bills 7-3 -1

The Bills go into their bye week experiencing an absolute heartbreaker against Arizona. Josh Allen was a little erratic throughout the game with two untimely interceptions but came through scoring what appeared to be the game-winning touchdown to Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds left. However, DeAndre Hopkins upended the other newly acquired receiver with a ridiculous hail-mary catch to win the game for the Cards:

The Bills are still in sole possession of first place in the AFC East but have to be worried about Miami’s prospects after their fifth straight win.

Next: BYE

New Orleans Saints 7-2 +2

Similar to last year, the Saints will have to weather time without their franchise QB, Drew Brees. Brees suffered a collapsed lung and multiple rib fractures during their win over San Francisco this past week. This will be a huge test for offseason addition Jameis Winston who will look to put his turnover demons to rest against Atlanta next week.

Next: vs. ATL

Seattle Seahawks 6-3 -1

Russell Wilson just hasn’t looked right since their overtime defeat to Arizona on Sunday Night Football in week 7. Since then, the Seahawks have lost 3 of 4 and are now in third place in the brutal NFC West. Despite adding Carlos Dunlap and getting Jamal Adams back from injury, this defense is still one of the worst units in the NFL and Russell Wilson has presumably tailed off from his historic start. Their aggressive aerial passing attack has led to a lot of fireworks on offense but it has also led to a lot more breakdowns – after another 2 interception performance, Wilson is now tied for the second most interceptions in the NFL with 10.

Next: vs. ARI

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-3 +2

As many predicted, Tom Brady did what we thought he’d do: bounceback. Just a week after taking the worst defeat in his illustrious 20-year career, Brady threw for 341 yards with 4 total touchdowns. The Bucs will look to carry this momentum into Monday night in a crucial showdown for playoff implications with the LA Rams.

Next: vs. LAR

Baltimore Ravens 6-3 -4

Is it time to hit the panic button in Baltimore? It just may be as the Ravens fell to a depleted New England roster who was just a quarter away from falling to the lowly Jets a week before. Uncharacteristically, the Ravens were pummeled up front on both sides of the ball. New England rolled in with one of the worst rush defenses in all of football but Baltimore’s three-headed monster of Dobbins-Ingram-Edwards combined for a paltry 60 yards on 3.5 yards per carry. Greg Roman’s offense looks predictable and extremely limited without any threat of a passing attack. Things appear to get even tougher for Baltimore as TE Nick Boyle suffered a season-ending injury.

Next: vs. TENN

Indianapolis Colts 6-3 +1

For the first time this season, the Colts climbed into sole possession of first place in the AFC South after gaining the tiebreaker over Tennessee this past Thursday. The Colts win with good defense and clock management: it isn’t the prettiest brand of football but it’s efficient as Philip Rivers is resurrecting himself from one of the worst years in his career in LA last season. The Colts enter a pivotal game next week against Green Bay; this will be a huge test for a defense that has played elite football up to date.

Next: vs. GB

Los Angeles Rams 6-3 +1

The Rams have flown under the radar in the NFC West but now are right on the heels of the Cardinals for first place in the division. The best addition to the Rams this season has been defensive coordinator Brandon Staley; a DIII defensive coordinator just four years ago, the young assistant has quietly assembled one of the top units in all of football. The Rams will look to prove they’re for real at Tampa on Monday night.

Next: @ TB

Miami Dolphins 6-3 +1

The Dolphins have now five straight adding on to head coach Brian Flores’ Coach of the Year prospects. Tua has looked more and more solid in each of his starts but they’ve been winning with defense and special teams:

Miami offensive DVOA with Fitzpatrick: 1.3%

with Tua: -4.0%



Miami defensive DVOA with Fitzpatrick: 1.7%

with Tua: -7.6%



(Remember, defense is better when it is negative.)



Miami special teams with Fitzpatrick: 5.8%

with Tua: 20.9% — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) November 16, 2020

Next: @ DEN

Arizona Cardinals 6-3 +2

In the game of the week, the Cards needed all 60 minutes to prevail past Buffalo. The Cardinals go into a crucial game on Thursday night versus Seattle. Arizona is in the first place in the NFC West but will look to create some distance with a season sweep over Seattle.

Next: @ SEA

Las Vegas Raiders 6-3 —

The Raiders had one of the more impressive performances in week 10:

The Las Vegas Raiders had the highest single-game DVOA of the week (63.6%) and climbed from 22nd to 14th in overall DVOA. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) November 16, 2020

The defense was the big surprise here turning over Drew Lock 4 times. The race for the wildcard in the AFC just became much more interesting: Baltimore, Miami, Cleveland, Tennessee, and Vegas are all in contention for one of the three wild card spots each at 6-3.

Next: vs. KC

Tennessee Titans 6-3 -6

It’s not too many times in the NFL you can attribute a loss in large part to special teams. Nevertheless, that’s exactly what happened for Tennessee – in back-to-back possessions, P Trevor Daniel shanked a 17-yard punt setting up an Indy TD followed up by a blocked punt for a TD the very next possession:

For the first time this season, Tennessee is not in first place in the AFC South as they have now lost 3 of their last 4.

Next: @ BAL

Cleveland Browns 6-3 —

The Browns heard their critics loud and clear: just before the bye week, they fell to the Raiders in an AFC North “weather” game. With Cleveland’s ground attack, these are the games they had to win and the first chance they had against Houston, they came out on top. Thanks to the returns of Nick Chubb and Wyatt Teller, the Browns rushing attack resembled what we saw in the first month of the year. The Browns will look to carry this momentum against Philly next week.

Next: vs. PHI

Minnesota Vikings 4-5 —

Remember when the Vikes were 1-5 with some absolutely devastating losses? There was all this talk about rebuild and how crucial the deadline would be for the future of their franchise. When the Vikings surprisingly elected to stay put, many people were surprised but it has paid off the past few games. They’ve now won three straight and could add onto that next week versus Dallas.

Next: vs. DAL

Chicago Bears 5-5 —

Remember when the Bears were 5-1 and vying for the #1 seed in the NFC? That seemed so long ago as they’ve now lost four straight and their offense looks even more chaotic under OC Bill Lazor’s playcalling. On Monday night, Chicago gained 149 total yards and their only touchdown came from Cordarrelle Patterson tying the NFL record for 8 career kick return TDs. 149 yards in a game is not something you see too often in today’s NFL – QB Nick Foles suffered an injury at the end of the game – it’ll be interesting to see if they revert back to Mitchell Trubisky after the bye.

Next: BYE

New England Patriots 4-5 +1

The Patriots got a nice upset win on Sunday night over Baltimore, officially redeeming themselves from the bloodbath that took place a year ago. After dropping four straight, the Pats have now won two in a row and take on one of the more porous run defenses in the NFL next week in Houston. New England will look to get to .500 next week as they slowly climb back into the playoff picture.

Next: @ HOU

San Francisco 49ers 4-6 -1

The 49ers defense looked a little like the 2019 version of themselves as they held New Orleans to under 300 total yards. However, turnovers were too much to overcome for San Fran as their offense continues to hold this team back. Nick Mullens struggled with two interceptions and head coach Kyle Shanahan may be looking to reverse course with CJ Beathard after the bye. In a division that’ll feature Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray on Thursday night football, the 49ers have to be really frustrated with their current QB situation.

Next: BYE

Los Angeles Chargers 2-7 —

The Chargers fell victim to a hot Miami team, but the biggest takeaway for LA was rookie sensation Justin Herbert actually looked human. For the first time in his young career, he was held to under 200 passing yards but he became the first rookie in NFL history to throw for 2+ TDs in 6 straight contests. Head coach Anthony Lynn continues to be a mess in close games; hopefully, LA can get back on their feet versus the Jets.

Only 3 NFL teams this season have not lost by more than 1 score:



▪️ 9-0 Steelers

▪️ 8-1 Chiefs

▪️ 2-7 CHARGERS pic.twitter.com/ckv7Rl07rk — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 16, 2020

Next: vs. NYJ

Atlanta Falcons 3-6 —

The Falcons will look to build off their newfound success under interim head coach Raheem Morris. Morris has led the Falcons to a 3-1 record since he took over for former head coach Dan Quinn in week 6 – a big part of that can be attributed to the turnaround on the defensive side of the ball. In Atlanta’s first 5 games, the Falcons were allowing 32.2 ppg and have only allowed 22.5 since Morris took over. They will look to continue this surge against Jameis Winston and New Orleans in week 11.

Next: @ NO

Detroit Lions 4-5 +4

The Lions escaped past Washington in large part to a career game from 2nd round rookie D’Andre Swift. Swift has been held back for the most part ever since his crucial drop to lose the game in week one versus Chicago. He’s had to a backseat to Adrian Peterson despite displaying much more efficiency and productivity with his touches. Well, it was the legend AP who had to take a backseat to Swift who logged his first career start. He finished with 149 total yards and a score:

THE ROUTE BY D’ANDRE SWIFT🔥



pic.twitter.com/xp32LZqAT6 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 15, 2020

Next: @ CAR

New York Giants 3-7 +5

Daniel Jones put together one of his best starts as a Giant with his second consecutive turnover-free game. Jones rushed for 64 yards plus a score while completing 75% of his passes. The Giants are trending the right direction heading into their bye week and are a real threat to win the NFC East.

Next: BYE

Carolina Panthers 3-7 —

After dropping their fifth straight game, the Panthers now find themselves in the thick of a top draft selection this upcoming season. Going into week 11, they are slated at the 9 slot but may move up even more after we just learned they’ll be without Christian McCaffrey for at least one more week.

Next: vs. DET

Denver Broncos 3-6 -2

It may be premature, but the Drew Lock experiment may be coming to a close after 2020. Lock was a sleeper, dark-horse candidate to emerge as a star in this league after his 4-1 run to end the 2019 season. However, after nursing some injuries, Lock has struggled to find his footing in 2020. He threw 4 interceptions in their blowout defeat to Vegas this past week and Lock is now tied for the second most interceptions (10) in the NFL and is 30th in QBR (36.4).

Next: vs. MIA

Philadelphia Eagles 3-5-1 -4

This may just be the low point of Doug Pederson’s head coaching tenure with Philly. There were some bumps in the road in his inaugural year but they finished at 7-9 with a ton of hope and promise that ended up in a Super Bowl the very next season. Since then, the Eagles have struggled to find any long lasting success and all their shortcomings have been exposed. This is an overpaid defense that couldn’t stop an offense led by Daniel Jones and Wayne Gallman. Carson Wentz had his first turnover-free game of 2020 but looked rather pedestrian within the confines of Pederson’s offense. This team starts their toughest stretch of games starting in Cleveland next week. After their Browns matchup, they’ll face Seattle, Green Bay, New Orleans, and Arizona.

Next: @ CLE

Washington Football Team 2-7 -2

Washington lost a heartbreaker as Detroit’s Matt Prater drilled a 59-yarder to win the game:

59 yards FOR THE WIN!!



Another @MattPrater_5 walkoff 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PeYaD4d50I — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 15, 2020

The Football Team falls to 2-7 but is still very well in contention for the NFC East as they’re only a win behind Philly and New York in the win column for top spot. In a chaotic year, it’s been a breath of fresh air to see Alex Smith resurrect his career after nearly having to amputate his leg. Smith finished with 390 yards this past week and is the clear frontrunner for Comeback Player of the Year.

Next: vs. CIN

Cincinnati Bengals 2-6-1 -1

The Bengals had shown some promise prior to this one. They fell just short of upsets over Cleveland and Indianapolis while managing to handle Tennessee. However, they came down to earth in a beatdown from Pittsburgh. Cincinnati now bodes a point differential of -50 in their matchups between Baltimore and Pittsburgh combined. In their other 7 matchups, their point differential is +4.

Next: @ WAS

Houston Texans 2-7 —

The Texans fell in a close one to Cleveland 10-7. The weather was clearly much more of a factor for Houston’s offense than Cleveland’s as they could never quite get in a rhythm. Interim coach Romeo Crennel will take on his former boss, Bill Belichick. It’ll be the oldest head coaching matchup in NFL history.

Next: vs. NE

Dallas Cowboys 2-7 —

Dallas actually showed signs of life before their bye week against Pittsburgh. They fell short but Garrett Gilbert gave their offense a much needed jolt while DC Mike Nolan is starting to turn that defense around. However, early indications are pointing towards Andy Dalton going back under the helm. In his one start, Dallas was destroyed on Monday night versus Arizona.

Next: @ MINN

Jacksonville Jaguars 1-8 —

The Jaguars fell just short of a huge upset over Green Bay. They had the ball just before the two-minute warning with a chance to win. But two timely sacks halted any chance they had at overtaking Green Bay. Rookie Jake Luton didn’t find the same level of success as he did in his first start against Houston; if Gardner Minshew is healed up from his fractured thumb, expect the mustache back under center against Pittsburgh.

Next: vs. PITT

New York Jets 0-9 —

Sam Darnold will be out for his third game of the season at Los Angeles next week. The Jets put together by far their best performance of the season but fell just short of their first win. Despite his superb play, the Chargers have lost 6 of Herbert’s 7 starts and have struggled in any tight game. This very well could be the last time the Jets have any real chance at winning a game as they’ll take on Miami, Vegas, Seattle, the Rams, and Cleveland in the ensuing weeks.

Next: @ LAC