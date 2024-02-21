NL West Review and Preview: The Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks made a surprise run to the World Series in 2023, and they are poised to reach the playoffs once again.

In a stunning narrative that defied preseason expectations, the Arizona Diamondbacks emerged as improbable contenders in the 2023 MLB season, concluding with a commendable 84-78 record. The underdog story of the Diamondbacks unfolded as a testament to resilience, strategic prowess, and an unyielding team spirit. As they navigated the regular season, the Diamondbacks faced formidable opponents, overcoming challenges with a blend of unexpected triumphs and strategic brilliance.

Under the leadership of a seasoned coaching staff, the Diamondbacks capitalized on their strengths and addressed weaknesses, transforming a seemingly modest record into a tale of postseason aspirations. Their remarkable journey climaxed in a World Series appearance, a feat that underscored the unpredictability and magic of baseball. In the grand stage of the World Series, the Diamondbacks, against all odds, found themselves poised to etch their place in history, proving that in the realm of America’s pastime, the underdogs can ascend to heights previously thought unattainable.

Month By Month

Spring Training and March

The Diamondbacks went 16-14 across Spring Training while working on development of their young core. Arizona split a pair of opening games against the Los Angeles Dodgers to go 1-1 in the month of March.

April: Building Foundations (15-12)

In the early throes of the 2023 season, the Arizona Diamondbacks faced the challenges of building foundations. April’s 15-12 record hinted at the team’s potential, but uncertainties loomed as they navigated a landscape rife with adjustments and adaptations.

May: Ascending Heights (17-10)

As May unfolded, the Diamondbacks found themselves ascending heights previously thought improbable. A 17-10 record marked a pivotal turn, signaling the team’s ability to rise above expectations. Pitching prowess and offensive sparks ignited, setting the stage for a narrative of surprising triumph.

June: Sustaining Excellence (16-11)

June became a testament to sustained excellence as the Diamondbacks maintained their winning rhythm with a 16-11 record. The month showcased the team’s adaptability, with pitching gems and consistent hitting from OF Corbin Carroll creating a formidable combination.

Every Win Counts

July: Midseason Stumble (8-16)

However, July proved a stumbling block for the Diamondbacks, grappling with a challenging 8-16 record. The midseason slump tested their resilience, revealing areas needing attention. Yet, it became a pivotal moment, setting the stage for a late-season resurgence.

August: Late-Season Resurgence (12-15)

As the dog days of August arrived, the Diamondbacks orchestrated a late-season resurgence. The 12-15 record mirrored a team recalibrating, addressing vulnerabilities, and preparing for a crucial stretch run. Momentum swayed, but the story was far from over.

September: Clinching Glory (15-12)

In September, the Diamondbacks clinched glory with a 15-12 record, solidifying their presence in the postseason. The final month became a crescendo of their journey, with strategic brilliance and unwavering determination propelling them to the World Series.

The Diamondbacks’ 2023 odyssey epitomized the unpredictable nature of baseball. From the tentative steps of April to the unexpected heights of May, the team navigated a narrative marked by twists and turns. June’s sustained excellence hinted at their potential, but July’s stumble provided a reality check.

August’s late-season resurgence showcased a team evolving and learning from setbacks. September’s clinching of glory became the climax, an affirmation that the Diamondbacks, with an 84-78 record, were not just contenders but improbable protagonists in the baseball narrative.

The World Series berth was not merely a destination but a testament to the Diamondbacks’ ability to rise above doubts and expectations. In the grandeur of October, as the underdogs prepared to face the challenges of the ultimate stage, the echoes of a season filled with resilience and unexpected triumphs lingered, reminding baseball enthusiasts of the enduring magic within the sport.

Analysis

Arizona surprised everyone with its run to the World Series. The NL Pennant no one saw coming will be remembered for generations to come. Corbin Carroll won Rookie of the Year and helped propel the D-Backs to the playoffs, but the entire offense came alive when it mattered most.

In a postseason shocker, the Diamondbacks stunned the mighty Dodgers. Transitioning from regular-season underdogs, they faced the Dodgers with unwavering determination. October unfolded with unexpected brilliance. The Diamondbacks displayed resilience and strategic acumen. Against the odds, they toppled the behemoths, redefining the narrative of the postseason. The underdog triumph became a testament to the unpredictability that defines October baseball, leaving fans and pundits alike in awe of the Diamondbacks’ stunning postseason prowess.

A storied run, which included victories over the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles and the Philadelphia Phillies, provides excitement for seasons to come.

Arizona’s scrappy young core is sure to give the Dodgers, Padres and Giants a run each season.

No matter how Arizona builds and develops, these teams continue to spend.

However, I see most success coming through the Wild Card and not a dominant division run.

The Diamondbacks are a team built to win with offense in October but lack the depth to run down Los Angeles for 162 games.

Can Arizona finally earn another World Series ring? I expect to see Arizona in the postseason in 2024, but think their run ends a bit earlier than last year.

Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks (87-75) lose in NLDS