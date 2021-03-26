No Hate Tour and Zenni Join Forces for High School Anti-Bullying Initiative

Zenni, an online eyewear industry leader, and No Hate Tour, an anti-bullying education initiative, are teaming up. Together, they will create a series of virtual assemblies for 42 schools across the United States in a new No Hate Tour.

Zenni Joins The Tour

“It’s an honor for us to join forces with the No Hate Tour to help promote a message that continues to need attention, that there’s no place for bullying in our schools or anywhere,” said Sean Pate, Zenni’s Brand Marketing & Communications Officer. “Zenni continues to be an advocate against bullying, and we’re proud to partner with an organization and program that provide students with knowledge and resources to help eradicate it for good.”

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White, brand ambassadors for Zenni, are two of the celebrity guests the assemblies are set to feature. Both Kittle and White will share their own experiences with bullying and inclusion.

No Hate Goes Virtual

Although the pandemic shifted the 21st year of the No Hate Tour from a live experience to a virtual one, that will not stop the initiative from moving forward. In fact, it has given ASA Entertainment, as the producers of the tour, an opportunity to expand in new, creative ways—including their partnership with Zenni.

“As a brand with significant exposure to the gaming and esports world, Zenni is cognizant of the types of bullying that can often occur within those spaces, which we know many students occupy,” said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, producers of the No Hate Tour. “It’s so vital for us to find as many allies as we can across all industries to join our effort to combat prejudice and address these issues in our classrooms and communities, and we’re grateful to have a partner like Zenni in our corner.”

In addition to Kittle and White, other celebrity guests include Magic Johnson, Tony Hawk, Anthony Anderson, Tim Tebow, Dixie D’Amelio, Steve Aoki, Von Miller, Richard Sherman, Bethany Hamilton, FaZe Jarvis, Ally Brooke, and Travis Pastrana.

The assemblies will begin this spring.