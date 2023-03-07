No More Red And Gould For The 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are going to be looking at filling their place kicker position for this upcoming 2023 season. Adam Schefter reported Robbie Gould has announced his intention to test out other options in free agency, and will not be part of the Niners’ organization moving forward.

Good As Gould

After 6 seasons in red and gold, the veteran has put up impressive numbers, making 87.5% of his field goal attempts, and 96.1% of his extra points. Even more impressive are his numbers when reaching the postseason, missing not a single of the 21 kicks in the playoffs – four from over 50 yards out – as well as every extra point attempt.

Gould made it clear that this is not the end of the road for his career, saying “I’m nowhere near retiring. I got a lot left to do from a career perspective — No. 1 being winning a Super Bowl. And, two, I’m pretty close to a lot of milestones I think would be pretty neat to be able to accomplish.”

Barring the 49ers placing a franchise tag, which GM John Lynch told NFL Combine reporters they do not plan on, Gould will be free to sign with any team during the offseason starting on March 13th, when the open-negotiating period for the NFL begins. Lynch did however, make it clear that he is hopeful that an agreement could be worked out to keep Gould in The Bay.

Options Moving Forward

Other notable free-agent kickers are Mason Crosby from the Packers, Greg Zuerlein from the Giants, and Matt Prater from the Cardinals.

While San Francisco currently does not have a pick in the NFL Draft until the No. 99, they have three picks in the 3rd, 5th, and 7th rounds, and one in the 6th.

If they intend to pick up a replacement during the draft, the top pick for the job would be the Lou Groza Award winner, Christopher Dunn out of North Carolina State.