Nolan Jones’ Full-Circle Journey

Above: Cleveland Guardians rookie third baseman/outfielder Nolan Jones cheers after hitting a double and advancing to third on a throwing error against the Chicago White Sox on July 11, 2022, at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Guardians beat the White Sox 8-4. Photo Credit: David Dermer, Associated Press.



Think back to the start of the COVID pandemic. Well, think back to August 22, 2020. The Cleveland Guardians bring up Triston McKenzie for his first career start as a Major League pitcher. And watching from a parking garage outside Progressive Field is his best friend and fellow prospect, Nolan Jones.



Now fast forward to the 2022 MLB season. The Guardians call up Jones to make his Major League debut in Kansas City on July 8. Funny how things can come full circle, huh? Well, it’s become part of a motto that the Guardians are adapting to this season. According to this link here, “Let the Kids Play” is the motto.



The Guardians have seen their fair share of prospects come up through the ranks this season. With names like Oscar Gonzalez, Richie Palacios, Steven Kwan, and now Jones, the Guardians have the youngest roster in the MLB.



Getting back to Jones, he recently made his debut on July 8 against the Royals in Kansas City. On July 9, with his pal McKenzie in the dugout, Nolan launched a ball 457 feet into the fountains for his first MLB home run.



With Jones being such a prized prospect, he’s someone the Guardians have been looking forward to bringing him up. And the fans in Cleveland also have some interest to watch the 24-year-old develop into the franchise’s next potential superstar.



And with the dog days of summer just around the corner, Jones could be another guy who makes this summer fun in Cleveland, as mentioned here.



From watching his friend from a parking garage to now being watched by his friend, Nolan Jones’s path to Cleveland has come full circle. Jones is the fourth prospect brought up by Cleveland in 2022, and he hopes to keep the city rocking.