Nuggets Make Major Off-Season Move

Denver Nuggets Trade Monte Morris and Will Barton To the Washington Wizards For Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith

Denver Nuggets fans have been expecting the team to make a splash of some kind this off-season. They certainly accomplished this by trading Monte Morris and Will Barton. These have been key players in Denver for years, especially Morris as Barton has been injury prone during those years. Monte Morris will be missed, and his contributions are greatly appreciated in Denver. He is a very good point guard and will be loved in Washington. While it’s just a trade of two role players for two more, this trade considerably changes the structure of the team. This is most likely a change that needed to be made.

Does this trade make sense?

This trade makes a lot of sense. Monte Morris and Will Barton are very solid role players, but they no longer fit with the rest of the team. With the emergence of point guard Bones Hyland, Denver would have been a bit overstocked with talent at that position with Jamal Murray returning.

Will Barton is a good scorer, but he is not a great spot up shooter. He was forced into that role this season as the Nuggets were lacking shooting. Barton also doesn’t specialize in defense which is another flaw with the team. So trading him for KCP is a perfect move. Caldwell-Pope is the three and D player the Nuggets have been wanting and needing. He shot thirty nine percent from three last season which is very good. He has been a great perimeter defender for his whole career, which is why he is such a valuable role player.

Ish Smith is a solid backup point guard with a lot of experience, but honestly he is not a huge factor in this trade. What is important is that the Denver Nuggets added another three and D player along with rookie Christian Braun. They have successfully addressed their lack of shooting and perimeter defense, so this was a great trade for Denver.