Off Topic: Jonathan Casillias (Season Premiere)

Off Topic with Randy Zellea returns for the season premiere episode with two time Super Bowl Champion Jonathan Casillias.
JC and Randy discuss the 2017 Giants QB Situation, the state of the NBA, being a Jersey situation, Drew Brees championship parade story, his giving back efforts in the community and much more!
