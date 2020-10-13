Connect with us

Off Topic: Thunder Rosa

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of Off Topic with Randy Zellea.

Randy welcomes back Emerito Rivera to be his Co-Host as the boys welcome in the NWA Women’s Champion, Thunder Rosa.

The boys will discuss her early days of her career, her time with Lucha Underground, Ring of Honor, Women Of Wrestling, NWA, AEW, her training method, MMA career and much more.

Check out the show archives at www.backsportspage.com. Follow on Social Media: @randybsp (instagram and Twitter) Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22)

