Oilers – Golden Knights Playoff Predictions

The NHL playoffs are heating up, and the second round is in full swing. The Edmonton Oilers are taking on the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas has taken a 1-0 series lead already, but the hockey writers here at BackSportsPage have compiled a list of their predictions for how the series will go down.

Honestly, this matchup makes me nervous for the Knights. Watching Edmonton not be 100% and still dispose of Los Angeles shows what they’re capable of. The Kings tried taking Connor McDavid away and got burned by Leon Draisaitl. If Vegas is to win this series, they’ll have to beat the Oilers with their second to fourth lines and have Laurent Brossoit step up. Otherwise, McDavid and company are moving on. Oilers in 6

Another playoff series means the same questions are brought up for the Oilers. Can the depth and goaltending pull their weight enough to put Edmonton over the edge? They were successful against LA but Vegas brings a much bigger challenge. The Knights are deep and have a better shot at containing McDavid and Draisaitl with guys like Theodore and Pietrangelo on the backend. Vegas was also one of the least penalized teams during the regular season which could make it difficult for the Oilers’ powerplay to get going. But it’s always hard to pick against Edmonton, especially with such a deadly offense. As the series against LA went along Edmonton also got more and more depth scoring. As stated before, the storyline for this series stays the same as before, if the Oilers can get production from the bottom six, it’ll be difficult for Vegas to keep up as the series goes along. Oilers in 7

Erin Sauceda

It’s a toss up between these two teams but I’m going to have to go with the Knights. Just like the Devils, they had a bit of a rocky start with losing the first game then tied it by game two. By game five, they won, 4-1. Golden Knights in 5

C.J. Shomaker

Vegas is coming off an explosion of offense against the Jets. Vegas scored 19 goals in just 5 games vs the Jets. Despite this, they have to still deal with Conner McDavid and Leon Draisaitl which is no easy task. Both players scored 10 goals and 21 points combined in the first round. Just holding the duo to just one goal each would be considered a success. If Edmonton is to win this series, they will need to show their depth and they will need several good outings from their goaltending duo. If this happens, then the Oilers just may take the defeat the Golden Knights in the duel for post season supremacy.