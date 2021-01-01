Oklahoma Sooners Demolish Gators 55-20 In Cotton Bowl

The Florida Gators were simply embarrassed by Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma Sooners last night from the first drive. Heisman finalist Kyle Trask, who had 43 touchdown passes along with 5 interceptions before the game.

But when Trask stepped onto the field, he looked absolutely lost. Trask didn’t have four of his top weapons in future first round pick Kyle Pitts, Jacob Copeland, Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney. Starting it off throwing a pick six on the first drive to give the Sooners a quick lead. The Sooners didn’t look back after that.

Trask continued to struggle throwing two more interceptions in the first half. One of them being in the end zone, showing that it simply wasn’t his night. Emory Jones, who is the backup quarterback for the Gators had a significant amount of playing time. The Redshirt Sophomore is considered the future of the program. Coming out as a five star dual threat quarterback in high school. Jones gave the Gators a spark since he can run the ball effectively. Florida hasn’t been able to run the ball at all throughout the entire season until Jones stepped onto the field. Jones led the team in rushing yards with 60 yards and threw for 86 yards showing how dynamic he is with the football in his hands.

Although they scored in the beginning the second quarter to cut the lead by seven. Oklahoma continued to beat the breaks off Florida until the clock hit zero. Redshirt Freshman Spencer Rattler was flawless against the Gators completing 67% of his passes with 3 touchdown passes and throwing for 247 yards. Lincoln Riley has mentored guys such as 2018 and 2019 first overall picks, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Who both look like franchise quarterbacks for the respective franchises ( Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals). Then, he gets 2020 2nd round draft pick Jalen Hurts for one year and he looks like the next guy up for the Philadelphia Eagles. Rattler looks to be Lincoln Riley’s next masterpiece. Projecting to be a top pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

After the loss, Florida’s head coach Dan Mullen had some really strong comments. Mullen stated that the team was depleted and that they could of opted out of the bowl game. He also stated that his players were competitors and wanted play. Mullen threw his team under the bus saying he had the scout team out there. Showing his lack of confidence in winning this game whatsoever. Gator nation and especially Kyle Trask, who led the Gators to the bowl game deserves much better. Lastly, Trask has announced that he will declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. Ending his underdog college story on the worst note possible.

