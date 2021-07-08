One Stop: 7/7

Welcome to the One Stop Podcast!! The trio of Jesse Zaragoza, Michael House and Prabhat Seelamsetti focus on NBA news, rumors, game previews/recaps and hot takes. The trio of Jesse Zaragoza, Michael House and Prabhat Seelamsetti.

In Today’s episode of One Stop, Jesse and Michael go over Game One of the NBA Finals. The Phoenix Suns big three came to play in Finals debut. Giannis Antetokounmpo was made a late go-ahead for the Milwaukee Bucks prior to tip-off. What adjustments do the Bucks need to do for Game Two to even up series.