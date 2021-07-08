Connect with us

Web Shows

One Stop: 7/7

Welcome to the One Stop Podcast!! The trio of Jesse Zaragoza, Michael House and Prabhat Seelamsetti focus on NBA news, rumors, game previews/recaps and hot takes. The trio of Jesse Zaragoza, Michael House and Prabhat Seelamsetti.

In Today’s episode of One Stop, Jesse and Michael go over Game One of the NBA Finals. The Phoenix Suns big three came to play in Finals debut. Giannis Antetokounmpo was made a late go-ahead for the Milwaukee Bucks prior to tip-off. What adjustments do the Bucks need to do for Game Two to even up series.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Big Blue Report: Eli Manning Returns To The Giants..In The Front Office

Justin Brownlow

The Man To Man Podcast Episode XXXII: The Process Is Finished

Tracy Graven

Antetokuonmpo Looked Good, Suns Looked Prepared

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

One Stop: 7/7

More in Web Shows