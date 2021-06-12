One Stop Podcast: 6/11

Welcome to the One Stop Podcast!! The trio of Jesse Zaragoza, Michael House and Prabhat Seelamsetti focus on NBA news, rumors, game previews/recaps and hot takes. The trio of Jesse Zaragoza, Michael House and Prabhat Seelamsetti.
In today’s episode of One Stop the gang goes over the Milwaukee Bucks taking Game Three against the Brooklyn Nets, Donovan Mitchell and company taking a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers, if the Denver Nuggets can get things going against the blazing Phoenix Suns at home and whether the Hawks can find an answer to stop Joel Embiid in Game Three.
One Stop Podcast https://t.co/rT2xmyHRTH
— Back Sports Page (@BackSportsPage) June 11, 2021
