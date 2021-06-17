Welcome to the One Stop Podcast!! The trio of Jesse Zaragoza, Michael House and Prabhat Seelamsetti focus on NBA news, rumors, game previews/recaps and hot takes. The trio of Jesse Zaragoza, Michael House and Prabhat Seelamsetti.
In today’s episode, the crew discuss Kevin Durant’s all time historic performance in a crucial Game Five victory over the Milwaukee Bucks giving the Brooklyn Nets a 3-2 lead. Can the Atlanta Hawks figure out a way to steal another game from Philadelphia or will the experience finally kick in and Philly steam rolls past Atlanta. With Kawhi Leonard out what looks to be the remainder of the series, it’s all up to Paul George to step up once again for the Clippers in a pivotal Game Five matchup with the Utah Jazz. Superstar point guard Chris Paul is in Covid Health and Safety protocols, how does this affect the Phoenix Suns going forward? The NBA released the 2020-2021 regular season All NBA Teams.
One Stop Podcast 6/16 https://t.co/fumjIi5l6R
— Back Sports Page (@BackSportsPage) June 16, 2021
Featured Articles
-
College Baseball/ 5 hours ago
Prospect Names to Know in the College World Series
All eight teams in the College World Series this weekend have players who will...
-
Web Shows/ 5 hours ago
Euro 2020 (2021?): Horrible Scenes In Copenhagen & England Wins Their Opener
Back Sports Page Presents another special podcast episode of the Euro Podcast With JB...
-
Seth and Sean Sports/ 6 hours ago
Seth And Sean: 6/16
Seth Kamens and Sean Palmer are back with a load of topics.. Check it...
-
NBA/ 7 hours ago
Lakers’ Player Who Has Biggest Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers faced an early exit this postseason after losing to the...