One Stop Podcast: 6/16

Welcome to the One Stop Podcast!! The trio of Jesse Zaragoza, Michael House and Prabhat Seelamsetti focus on NBA news, rumors, game previews/recaps and hot takes.

In today’s episode, the crew discuss Kevin Durant’s all time historic performance in a crucial Game Five victory over the Milwaukee Bucks giving the Brooklyn Nets a 3-2 lead. Can the Atlanta Hawks figure out a way to steal another game from Philadelphia or will the experience finally kick in and Philly steam rolls past Atlanta. With Kawhi Leonard out what looks to be the remainder of the series, it’s all up to Paul George to step up once again for the Clippers in a pivotal Game Five matchup with the Utah Jazz. Superstar point guard Chris Paul is in Covid Health and Safety protocols, how does this affect the Phoenix Suns going forward? The NBA released the 2020-2021 regular season All NBA Teams.