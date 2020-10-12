Past vs Present Brees-Herbert Chargers Edition

Tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints is an old fashion past vs present game.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is going against the team that drafted him back in 2001. When Brees was under center, the Chargers had loads of talent. Ladanian Tomlinson, Drew Brees, Antonio Gates, and the list goes on. Many believed they would compete for Championships.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case as Brees would go down with a shoulder injury. The team would move on from Drew and move onto Philip Rivers.

Once his contract ended with the Chargers, Brees joined the New Orleans Saints. Since joining the Saints, Brees has won the franchise its only Super Bowl. As well as accomplishing multiple accolades during his tenure. Tonight’s match up will most likely be the last time Brees will face his first team.

However, this time it won’t be against his successor Philip Rivers. Brees will face off against Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Present

The sixth pick in last years draft, officially received the green light. Being the named the starter for the remainder of the season by Head Coach Anthony Lynn.

Herbert has been quite the rookie thus far this season. Having impressive match ups against the games elite in Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Though he has not won a game yet, he looks to be the right choice in this past year’s draft.

In his recent postgame interview against the Bucs, Herberts is optimistic saying, “I’m going to learn from it and get better from it.” Those are the words of a proud and confident rookie who is ready to make a name for himself. Right now, Herbert is a leading candidates to win Rookie of the Year. Going up against Brees should be another exciting showdown for the rookie. Tonight will be Herbert’s first primetime game of his young career.