Patriots rehire Bill O’Brien as OC

The New England Patriots had to go in a different direction at Offensive Coordinator because Matt Patricia wasn’t the answer to the team’s offensive play calling scheme. Mac Jones had a sophomore slump and looks to have a bounce back season in 2023 as he regressed under Patricia and Judge. O’Brien will make a big impact on Mac Jones because both had a brief connection when he tutored Jones for the NFL Draft.

O’Briens Background

O’Brien served as OC in 2011 and has served as Wide Receivers Coach in 2008, QB’s Coach from 2009-2010 before being promoted to Offensive Coordinator in 2011. He served as Head Coach for Penn State football for 2 seasons before returning to the NFL in 2014 to serve as the Head Coach of the Houston Texans for the next 5 seasons. He then spent 2 seasons at Alabama prior to his return to New England. O’Brien is a Massachusetts native.

What Does It Mean For New England?

I think with O’Brien coming back the team will reassign Joe Judge back to the special teams side of the ball and Matt Patricia won’t have a role on the teams staff in 2023. I think the team will hire current Rams Passing Game Coordinator/QB’s Coach Zac Robinson to serve in that same position. At the same time, the team has zeroed in on Oregon’s Associate Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm to serve as the team’s Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator. Klemm played 4 seasons with the Patriots and 1 season with the Packers.

My thoughts on this is that Bill O’Brien is an upgrade over Matt Patricia as OC because I think O’Brien is going to design an offense that fits the skill set of Mac Jones and bring in the offense that Jones is accustomed to during his Alabama days.





