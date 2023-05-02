Philadelphia 76ers Second Round Preview

With the Eastern Conference Semifinals beginning, the Philadelphia 76ers will be facing off against the Boston Celtics. This storied rivalry between the two franchises will be renewed, as the two teams meet for the 22nd time in the postseason. As they meet again, both teams are seeking a ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals, where the winner will face either the New York Knicks or the Miami Heat.

Celtics Preview

The Celtics finished the season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 57-25. All-Star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the offense, with a combined 56.7 PPG. Guards Marcus Smart and Derrick White have been key contributors to the offense, while the former continues to provide valuable defense for the Celtics. Lastly, veteran center Al Horford has proven that he will be a crucial part of the team, relying on his ability to hit timely shots and presence in the paint.

What has set the Celtics apart this postseason has been their depth. Malcolm Brogdon, the current Sixth Man of the Year award winner, has been one of their best free-agent signings. While he struggled a bit against the Atlanta Hawks, Brogdon still averaged 13.3 PPG off the bench in the 6-game series. Center Robert Williams III has also been playing extremely well since his return from a knee injury. Averaging 23 minutes per game, Williams III averaged 8.5 PPG, 7.7 RPG, and 1.3 BPG on 88.5% shooting from the field. The Celtics will likely work his way back into the starting lineup as he continues to recover. Sam Hauser and Grant Williams have also sporadically contributed in the limited minutes they receive.

76ers Preview

The Sixers finished the season as the third seed, with a record of 54-28. Center Joel Embiid is dealing with a knee injury, and will likely miss game one of the series. In his absence, guards Tyrese Maxey and James Harden will likely shoulder the offensive load. Harden led the league in assists this season, averaging 10.7 APG, while Maxey has developed into a phenomenal player. Forwards Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker will provide much-needed defense. Harris has also seen improved performance due to a bigger role in the last series.

On the Sixers bench is Paul Reed, who will likely start in place of Embiid while the superstar recovers. Reed has proven to be a viable backup in his first playoff start, scoring ten points and snagging fifteen rebounds in the game four win against the Brooklyn Nets. Sixth man De’Anthony Melton will also be a spark off the bench, averaging eleven points per game in the Nets series.

Keys to Success for Philadelphia

The looming question that overshadows this series, especially for Sixers fans, is how well the team will perform without their star player, who will likely win his first MVP award this season. Embiid makes up a significant portion of the team’s offense and defense, with his 33.1 PPG leading the NBA. In order for the Sixers to succeed, Maxey, Harden, and Harris will all need to step up and be able to score efficiently and consistently.

The key to coming out of the series victorious for the Sixers will be the defense, specifically stopping Tatum. While Tatum had an amazing season, he has shown signs of struggling under tough defense. The Sixers have the defensive assets in Tucker and Harris to pressure Tatum. There is a clear height advantage for the Celtics, however, which may create problems on the interior. In order to effectively execute a defensive strategy to limit points, the Sixers must play aggressively and seek to force turnovers.