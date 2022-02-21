Phoenix Adds Depth in Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday

Last Thursday’s trade deadline was one of the busiest deadlines in recent memories. The league saw impact players and all-stars moved throughout. Teams at the top also helped improve their depth, including the Phoenix Suns.

At the deadline, the Suns traded away their 2020 first-round pick Jalen Smith and a 2022 second-round pick to the Indiana Pacers in order to return Torrey Craig back to Phoenix. Craig, whose role was limited in Indiana, returns to the Suns hoping to have a similar role as the one he had on last year’s Finals team.

In Craig’s first game back in Phoenix against the Orlando Magic, he looked like he fit right back in with the team. Craig scored 14 points on 6/9 from the field and added four rebounds and two steals.

“It literally feels the exact same way it did last season just coming in and fitting right in,” Craig said. “I guess it’s that easy when you play the right way… when you got a bunch of guys that play together and play to a certain standard.”

The Phoenix Suns knew exactly what they were getting in this trade. Last season, Craig’s play off the bench helped give the Suns that Finals caliber depth. He was able to be that three-and-D type player off the bench when Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges were resting. By making this trade, Phoenix adds the exact same player they had last year, someone who already knows his role. The trade just adds another solid player off the bench.

The Suns also traded for Washington Wizards point guard Aaron Holiday for cash considerations. Holiday has provided bench scoring in the past for both the Wizards and the Pacers. In his first game with the Suns, Holiday finished with 10 points, including hitting a pair of triples.

Holiday will serve as another nice bench piece for head coach Monty Williams to implement in their offense. Especially with point guard Cam Payne out with a wrist injury, Holiday will see the court a lot in the near future.

The question going forward is whether Holiday or Suns current backup point guard Elfred Payton will be the third point guard in the rotation. Holiday will compete with Payton for this spot, something interesting to watch for over the next couple of weeks.

By adding bench depth Phoenix adds players who, when push comes to shove in the playoffs, can provide scoring. Off the bench, a team can not have too much depth specifically talking about scoring when starters are resting. Especially with the injury of Payne, this was something that the Suns felt was necessary if they want to repeat as Western Conference Champions or even finish on top this time.

The Phoenix Suns play their first game after the All-Star break Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.