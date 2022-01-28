Phoenix Suns: First Half Season Review

With a 37-9 record, the Phoenix Suns have officially passed the halfway point of this 2021-2022 season. So far, the Suns have repeated the same level of success in the regular season as they did last year. They sit at the top of the Western Conference with the best record in the NBA.

The Suns have done it on both sides of the basketball, ranking in the top 10 for both offensive and defensive ratings, joining the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat as the only teams in basketball who rank in the top 10 in both statistical categories. This is also something that Phoenix accomplished during the regular season last year.

To be successful in the NBA, teams have to have their leaders and star players perform at a high level. This has not been an issue for guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Paul, who is in his age 36 season, has not lost a step in his game. He currently leads the league in assists with 10.2 a game and is still a top two-way point guard. Paul certainly is the heart and leader of this hungry Suns team.

For Devin Booker, he has built off his playoff run last season and has truly become a star in his own right. He currently leads the Suns in points per game with 24.5. What’s improved drastically from this season to his past season is his shooting percentages. Booker was also named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday. He currently is shooting 43.8% from the field, which is lower than his last two seasons; however, Booker’s three-point percentage has increased drastically to 40.4%. This would be the first time in his career that he has hit the 40% mark from beyond the arc.

Along with the stars, bench player and 2020 first-round pick Jalen Smith has been a bright spot. Smith was not receiving playing time at the start of the season. However, due to COVID issues with centers DeAndre Ayton and Javale McGee, Smith was called upon to replace these minutes.

In the games without the two centers, Smith averaged 15.8 points and 10.2 rebounds. This is exciting for Suns fans who have not seen a lot from Smith thus far.

So far, the Suns have been the team to beat around the NBA. With the best record in the league and their play so far, Phoenix has the biggest target on their backs entering the second half of the season. To continue their success, the Suns must continue to dominate both sides of the basketball, something they’ve been able to do all season long.