Pierre-Luc Dubois Traded to Winnipeg

Pierre-Luc Dubois has been traded to the Winnipeg Jets, nearly a month after reports surfaced that the young center had requested a trade. In exchange for Dubois and a 2022 third round pick, Columbus received winger Patrik Laine and center Jack Roslovic.

Columbus looked as though they wanted to take their time on this deal, waiting until they got the best possible return for the former third overall pick. Seemingly, the Blue Jackets ramped up talks after Dubois was benched for the second and third period of Thursday’s game against the Lightning, apparently for lack of effort, most noticeably from his last shift.

Dubois will likely end up centering Winnipeg’s second line, as Mark Scheifele is currently their top man down the middle. Dubois has one goal in five games this year and scored 49 points in 70 games during the 2019-20 season.

Roslovic, a 23 year old Columbus native who played a year at Miami University (Ohio), had requested a trade from Winnipeg. Due to his trade request, he hadn’t yet signed a deal with Winnipeg and hasn’t played any games in 2021. The season prior he put up 29 points in 71 games. He signed a two year, $3.8 million contract immediately after being dealt to the Blue Jackets. He could see top six minutes behind Max Domi, who will likely be Columbus’ top center now.

Laine saw his name come up in trade talks over the last year, but there was never any official word on any trade request from the Finnish winger. He scored 28 goals and 63 points in 68 games last season, and will probably see top line minutes for the Blue Jackets and could be their go to guy on the power play.

Dubois will have to quarantine due to this cross-border trade from the United States to Canada and will miss seven games because of it. Despite not playing yet, Roslovic could be inserted into the lineup for the Blue Jacket’s next games due to Columbus’ lack of center depth. Laine was placed on injured reserve on January 19th with an upper body injury and is listed as day-to-day, so it is unknown when he will make his debut with the Blue Jackets.