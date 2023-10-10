Pittsburgh Pirates 2023 End-of-Season Recap

One team who has some momentum to build upon looking forward to the 2024 MLB season is the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Pirates began 2023 as one of the hottest teams in baseball but couldn’t keep the momentum going. However, they did finish better than some preseason projections would lead fans to believe. With a 76-86 record, Pittsburgh claimed fourth place in the NL Central division. That’s a 14-game improvement from 2022.

That line could very well be a sign that the Pirates are ready to take a big step forward next season. Overall, Pittsburgh is one of the younger teams in Major League Baseball, which means that fans should see plenty of intriguing action. They have some similarities to their regional rivals in the Detroit Tigers, who also aim to take a step forward next year.

But what is in store now for the Pittsburgh Pirates? Let’s take a deeper dive (and no, not into the Three Rivers).

Pittsburgh Pirates End-of-Season Recap

Young Offense Going Through Growing Pains

Getting back to the age factor, Pittsburgh’s offensive unit has an average age of 27.4 years. That puts them among the youngest in the big leagues. Of course, with the young team, there are going to be some growing pains. But there are some guys who are emerging into veteran leaders.

Looking at the statistics, despite the 14-win improvement, the Pirates were near the bottom of the barrel in the National League in hitting.

To clarify, Pittsburgh scored the third-fewest runs (692), hit the second-fewest home runs (159), and had the third-worst team batting average (.239), slugging percentage (.392), and OPS (.707).

However, what the team lacks for in home run power, they certainly make up for in gap-to-gap power. Pittsburgh tallied the fifth-most doubles (287) and third-most triples (31) amongst the Senior Circuit teams in 2023.

Offensive Stars in the Steel City

One player in particular who is emerging into a steady threat at the plate is 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes. Now after his fourth season in the Majors, Hayes is a developing excitement. The 26-year-old put together a career-best season with 15 home runs, 61 RBIs, 31 doubles, and seven triples. He also led the Buccos with a respectable .271 average. Hayes is showing that he is becoming a star in the making. And he is becoming a better guy at the hot corner and might win a Gold Glove.

Conversely, one of the younger players who is stepping up is OF Jack Suwinski. Suwinski is already showing himself as a premier power-hitting outfielder. Not only that, but he can play all three outfield positions. He flashes the leather as well and is dependable, as through his first two seasons, he has only committed three errors while on defense. On offense, he led the Pirates with 26 home runs this season, a .454 slugging percentage, and a .793 OPS.

Overall, despite the youth, the Pirates look to be showing flashes of excitement on the offense. But there is plenty of room for improvement.

Recap of Pitching

Looking at the pitching, Pittsburgh holds one of the more complex units in the MLB. It’s kind of a mixed bag, to put it in simpler terms.

Pittsburgh had the third-most complete games in the NL with two, and had the fourth-most saves with 47. They also surrendered the third-fewest home runs with 179.

However, they placed in the bottom half of the Senior Circuit in hits allowed, runs allowed, ERA, walks allowed, and strikeouts.

To clarify, the 4.60 team ERA is fifth worst in the NL. 1380 hits are 10th-best. 790 runs and 731 earned runs are fifth worst. 596 walks is the second highest total. 1363 strikeouts are only 10th most.

Pitchers Who Stepped Up

One pitcher who put together some really good numbers is right-hander SP Mitch Keller. Keller posted a career-high in wins (13), strikeouts (210), and innings (194.1). A 13-9 mark with a 4.21 ERA is a respectable line to carry into next season.

Another notable pitcher is someone who is turning himself into one of the better closers in the game in CP David Bednar. Bednar is a guy with impressive stuff. In 66 games, he had the second-most saves in the Majors in 2023 with 39, and an ERA of exactly 2.00. The 2 ERA is a personal-best, and he also touts a sub-1.1 WHIP. After breaking into the league as a primary reliever, now Bednar is turning into a dominant closer.

So… Where Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Go From Here?

Obviously, the 76 wins are a major step in the right direction for the Pirates. But with a young group, there are plenty of learning opportunities to take away from this season. One thing that they will have to learn is how to adjust to adversity. Once star SS Oneil Cruz went down, they went on a big run early in the season. But the question is once they build momentum, can they keep it?

From an outsider’s perspective, the Pittsburgh Pirates could be seen as a potential sleeper candidate for a playoff bid come 2024. If everyone on the team can stay healthy, these Pirates could make some serious noise in the NL Central next year.

Nate Powalie is a contributor for Back Sports Page. A 2022 graduate of Ashland University (Ashland, Ohio), Nate has five years of sports writing experience, and has gotten the chance to call sporting events for radio and live stream. Nate also works as a cashier and can be found on Twitter (@PNate22) and Facebook (Nate Powalie).