Potential Match-Ups That Are Gaining Steam, Middling, & Fading

There are several intriguing match-ups that have been tossed around recently. Below are the latest updates and which bouts are gaining steam, middling, and fading away.

Gaining Steam

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2

Two weeks ago, UFC President Dana White said this in regards to the McGregor/Poirier rematch.

“So we offered them both a fight. We offered Dustin and Conor a fight, so we’re waiting to hear back from both of them.”

Then, ‘The Notorious’ came out with this tweet five days ago.

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

The rematch was originally going to be a charity event separate from the UFC. Obviously, the last thing the UFC wants is for Conor McGregor to fight and them not to benefit financially.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani has been quoted as saying the UFC offered to have the fight headline the PPV in January of next year. McGregor’s first line in his tweet is that “it must happen in 2020”.

The Dec. 12th PPV card is still without a main event and lets be honest, November’s PPV event has two title fights, but it’s nothing that people are clamoring about.

Both men want the fight. However, just two days ago, Dustin claimed he still hasn’t been offered a fight.

No i haven't but they will soon. I feel it in my plums https://t.co/IWMWwkXnD8 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 11, 2020

While that is moderately concerning, I believe this fight has a real chance of getting booked for either November or December. The UFC likely has something up their sleeve to abide to their biggest draw’s wishes.

Dan Hooker vs Nate Diaz

Ok, this one just began gaining steam this week when Nate Diaz called Dan Hooker out. The latter accepted the callout and that’s as much as we know at this point.

@NateDiaz209 so 55 or 70? — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 11, 2020

This would be one heck of a five round fight night headliner.

Middling

Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling

I cannot for the life of me figure out why this fight hasn’t been booked yet. Sterling is solidified as the number one contender and Yan seems ready to fight.

Rumors have that ‘The Funkmaster’ is looking for more money than the UFC is willing to pay him. He alluded to that in a tweet over the weekend.

Hey @danawhite, I’m waiting for your chicken in December. Give me your chicken or coming for dat 🍑! #PAUSE! @PetrYanUFC #PaprChamp — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 11, 2020

Yan and Sterling have been going back and forth on Twitter for what feels like an eternity now. It wouldn’t the UFC’s top choice, but it could headline the Dec. 12th PPV if they exhaust other options.

Cory Sandhagen knocking out Marlon Moraes this past Saturday aided Sterling’s case quite substantially. He must be asking for an outrageous amount of scratch, considering it’s still not booked.

Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson

The rumors of this fight are continuing to swirl, refusing to truly vanish.

You Turned Down The Fight With Me October 24 On The Biggest Card Of The Year…Now You’re Talking? — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) October 7, 2020

UFC newcomer still claims he’s prepared and willing to make his anticipated debut against Tony Ferguson at UFC 254. He’s currently expected to serve as the back-up in case either Khabib or Gaethje pulls out.

Tony Ferguson expressed his concern that Chandler is not marketable enough for him to fight him; claiming he has no clue who Chandler is.

It’s really about convincing Ferguson to take this fight that by all accounts makes a good deal of sense to make. For now, it’s up in the air.

Israel Adesanya vs Jon Jones

Things have escalated fairly fast between two of the sport’s greats. There was never too much love between these two men, but it’s quickly spiraled into hatred.

There has been talk about this all-time great match-up for awhile and it was thought to likely take place in 2021. I have stated recently that I still believe it will occur next year.

All the craze between them on social media has made things more interesting though.

Dana White even jumped on board by saying it’s the fight to make. Jones wants it as well, but Adesanya seems hesitant right now. As ‘Stylebender’ began his run to stardom, he created a vision for himself on how his career will play out. He said how he would fight Jon Jones in 2021. He has adhered to the plan up until this point and I expect it to continue that way.

Look for Adesanya to fight Cannonier if he gets passed Whittaker in a few weeks. If Cannonier loses however, it opens up the door a little wider for the Jones fight to happen in December.

Last note: Adesanya has recently expressed his desire to fight again in December.

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

MMA fans absolutely cannot wait for these former teammates and fellow outspoken Trump supporters turned enemies settle their differences inside the octagon.

Dana White has said that “it’s very possible” that Covington-Masvidal is next. Colby Covington has been vocal about his want to face “Street-Judas” Masvidal. Meanwhile, things have been rather quiet from ‘Gamebred’ on the matter.

Again, the vacant main event slot in December has opened up so many possibilities and this is certainly one of them. Masvidal-Usman has been the most watched PPV of 2020 so far. Him versus Covington will be enormous.

Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic

Ok @rakic_ufc do you want a title fight? So, take it.

I"ll come for the Belt anyway.

//\#stillready pic.twitter.com/nqFOBWbUrW — Jiri Denisa Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) October 6, 2020

Great city Prague ….I heard a guy from czech republic wants to fight me … I don‘t look back my eyes are on the belt 🏆🚀 maybe in the future i will let you test yourself against me …Good Night 🥱😴 !! #Prague #ufc #lhw #contender #rocket pic.twitter.com/fvtAR2EDL9 — rakic_ufc (@rakic_ufc) October 5, 2020

This one never really got off the ground, but it makes a ton of sense in my humble opinion.

You have Prochazka, a rising star coming off a more than impressive debut against Volkan Oezdemir. You have Rakic, a rising star fresh off a dominant decision win over former title challenger Anthony Smith.

Ranked five and four respectively and a good performance away from possibly competing the belt in the wide open 205lbs division. I hope Rakic knows he has to grab another win in order to earn a title shot.

Losing Steam

Khamzat Chimaev vs Everybody

Winning his first three fights in the way that he did has actually put Khamzat Chimaev in bit of a tough spot. Nobody wants to fight him.

The unranked guys are scared of him. Plus, it seems as though Dana White is encouraging he face a big name.

I just want to let my fans know and the people who support me the ufc offer me wonder boy and he turned it down at 170 and also chris Weidman at 185 who also turned it down. I’m coming for everyone — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 9, 2020

Leon Edwards has been rumored to have turned down the offer as well. In fact, the only person who has entertained the offer has been Darren Till.

Rankings have never mattered in the @Ufc@KChimaev after I destroy jack in December, if you are still struggling to get a match.

I’ll give you a go at the big boys son!!!

🦍 — D (@darrentill2) October 10, 2020

That’s an interesting proposition, but I think either Michael Chiesa or Neil Magny would be fun for Chimaev down at welterweight.

Leon Edwards vs Nearly Everybody

Right off the bat, I fully understand why Leon Edwards wouldn’t want to fight Khamzat Chimaev. You’re ranked number three in the world, campaigning for a title shot and he’s unranked having fought three times.

Jorge Masvidal continues to seem largely disinterested in fight Edwards, despite their backstage altercation. Covington doesn’t view the match-up as appealing either.

Meanwhile, Edwards doesn’t want the ‘Wonderboy’ fight.

The Gilbert Burns callout via ‘Rocky’ Edwards was a bit far-fetched, with Burns being all but promised his title shot. At this point, it’s really either wait or fight Stephen Thompson for Edwards.

Everybody else is either planned or just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

A lot of things are up in the air regarding the aforementioned premiere match-ups. Something tells me that both the November and December PPV cards will have alterations.