Predicting the 2023 New England Patriots Coaching Staff

This is a fan guide to what Patriots fans should expect in regards to the team’s coaching staff in 2023 which will be led by Head Coach Bill Belichick.

Predicting the Patriots 2023 Coaching Staff

Head Coach/Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager-Bill Belichick

Assistant Head Coach/Co Defensive Coordinator-Jerod Mayo

Senior Football Advisor/Linebackers Coach-Matt Patricia

Offensive Coaches

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach-Bill O’Brien

Assistant Quarterbacks Coach-Evan Rothstien

Pass Game Coordinator-Ross Douglass

Run Game Coordinator-Billy Yates

Running Backs Coach-Vinni Sunseri

Wide Receivers Coach-Troy Brown

Tight Ends Coach-Will Lawling

Offensive Line Coach-Adrian Klemm

Offensive Assistant-Tyler Hughes

I think the team will promote Assistant Offensive Line Coach Billy Yates to Run Game Coordinator and also promote Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Ross Douglass to Pass Game Coordinator. They can help out Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien with the playing calling duties on offense. I think O’Brien is going to have a fantastic working relationship with Mac Jones just like he did with Tom Brady back in the day. Adrian Klemm, a former offensive linemen with the Patriots, returns to the organization as the team’s offensive line coach after spending 1 season with the Oregon Ducks football program serving as the Associate Head Coach, run game coordinator, and offensive line coach. He will be a big reason why the Patriots offensive line will be better in 2023. Overall the nightmare of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge on the offensive staff is over as both will likely have different roles with the team.

Defensive Coaches

Co-Defensive Coordinator-Steve Belichick

Defensive Line Coach-Marcus Covington

Cornerbacks Coach-Mike Pelegrino

Safeties Coach-Brian Belichick

Defensive Assistant-V’Angelo Bentley

I think Matt Patricia will take over as the team’s linebackers coach along with retaining his role as senior football advisor because I have a good feeling that Jerod Mayo will get a big promotion with the team and serve as the team’s assistant head coach and co defensive coordinator along with Steve Belichick as I think a succession plan at head coach is already taking shape as whenever Bill Belichick decides to retire Jerod Mayo will be waiting in the wings to take over for Belichick as the next Head Coach.

Special Teams Coaches

Special Teams Coordinator-Cam Achord

Return Game Coordinator/Kickers-Joe Judge

Assistant Special Teams/Punters/Long Snappers-Joe Houston

I expect Joe Judge to return to the special teams coaching staff and work under Cam Achord and serve as the teams Return Game Coordinator which I think will be a new position created by both Achord and Belichick to help make this unit better in 23 along with Joe Huston still serving as the team’s Assistant Special Teams Coach but will work with the Punters and Long Snappers.

Overall, expect this coaching staff to be better in 23 because the Patriots have a real offensive coordinator in Bill O’Brien and won’t have to worry about Matt Patricia and Joe Judge running a dinosaur offense as with O’Brien the Patriots Modern Offense is back.





