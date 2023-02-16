Prospect Deep Dive For Padres Top 100

With MLB releasing its newest top 100 prospect rankings, here’s a deep dive into the two players representing the Padres organization.

With the new MLB top 100 prospect list recently released, there have been many surprises.

Only two Padres prospects made the list, so here is a deep dive into both players.

Jackson Merrill

The top prospect for the Padres in the recent rankings is SS Jackson Merrill at number 19. It places him as the sixth-highest shortstop prospect in MLB.

In 2021 the Padres selected left-handed hitter Merrill with the 27th pick. He would forgo his commitment to Kentucky and get a $1.8 million signing bonus with the Padres.

The best quality in his early career is his hitting ability. In his two years of professional ball splitting time between rookie ball and single-A, he has a slash line of .320/.377/.470 in 334 at-bats.

He has the ability to hit left- and right-handed pitchers well. In his career he has a .402 BA against lefties and a .312 BA against righties.

In spite of his only six home runs, his power should improve as he develops.

Since beginning his professional career, he has seen noticeable improvement recognizing off speed pitches.

He has serviceable fielding ability with a .964 fielding percentage.

By the time Merrill reaches the majors, he may be turned into a second or third baseman since the Padres already have a large number of shortstops.

With an ETA not until 2026, it may be a while until we see him as a consistent starter in MLB.

Drew Lesko

Drew Lesko comes in as the 100th ranked prospect in MLB and the Padres second best.

The Padres took Lesko in the 2022 draft with the 15th overall pick. Unfortunately, in April an injury to his elbow caused him to need Tommy John surgery.

He has yet to record any professional stats but his high school performance can speak for itself. In his junior year he won the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year Award going 11-0, with a 0.35 ERA and 112 strikeouts in just 60 innings.

He held opposing hitters to a .126 BA with a 0.068 WHIP.

His three-pitch arsenal includes a fastball that averages out at 92 -95 mph but maxes out at 97.

A changeup is unanimously his best pitch. Often described as a plus plus pitch (70 grade), it sits in the low 80s with lots of control.

There is room for improvement on his curveball, which is his least effective pitch. There can be times when it is seen as a plus pitch that can hit 3000 RPM, but it is very inconsistent.