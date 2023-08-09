Connect with us

QB Tommy Devito Talks Camp

Tommy Devito has an amazing journey through football and his latest stop has taken him back him to New Jersey and landed him in Giants camp. While working with the likes of Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, Devito takes the attitude of learning on every opportunity.

Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page had the opportunity to discuss his camp with Big Blue, Jersey ties and much more in this one on one interview.

 

