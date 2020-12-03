Per ESPN
The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a first-round draft pick, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Westbrook, as well as fellow Rockets star James Harden, had expressed concern about the direction of the Houston franchise in the wake of the departures of head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey, sources previously told ESPN.
The Rockets and Wizards had previously discussed a Westbrook-for-Wall deal, but Houston wanted assets in addition to Wall, a source said at the time, which it will get with the first-round pick.
Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020
Featured Articles
-
The Rundown w/T-Money/ 58 mins ago
BREAKING: Westbrook to Wizards for Wall, Pick
The Houston Rockets and the Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook and...
-
Features/ 1 hour ago
Chiozza Signs 1-yr Deal To Return To Brooklyn
As we get closer to the start of the NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets...
-
Features/ 2 hours ago
Rockets Trade Westbrook For Wall
Per ESPN The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Washington...
-
Uncategorized/ 5 hours ago
A New Look For the Phoenix Suns
While the Phoenix Suns’ 2019-’20 season did not end the way they had hoped,...