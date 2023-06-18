Rookie Out for Season

He wasn’t going to start in Gus Bradley’s defense this season, but he’ll surely be missed. Last week, Colts rookie safety, Daniel Scott, went down following the last play of OTAs. This week, Adam Schefter tweeted that Scott had torn his ACL and would be out for the upcoming season. It’s a blow to Scott since he won’t be able to play, but also for the Colts who lack depth at the safety position.

Scott was projected to Julian Blackmon’s backup at the FS position while also being a consistent special teams contributor. A high IQ player, Scott does an excellent job surveying the field to dissect plays in front of him. From this, Scott quickly breaks on the ball to always be near the action.

He isn’t a player who’ll light someone up or be an enforcer in the box, but he would’ve brought consistency to a shallow position for the Colts. A fifth round pick this past draft, Scott’s knowledge of the game and productivity will be missed as he takes this year off to rehab.

We wish nothing but the best for Daniel Scott as he attempts to make a speedy recovery.

