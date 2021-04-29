Ryan Stern’s Final 2021 Mock Draft

We have reached the pinnacle! The NFL Draft is here! I am against doing trades until we get as close to the Draft as we can. This mock has four trades that I think can happen. I used the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart to determine proper trade costs. Mocks can be what you think a team will do or what you think they should do. This is a hybrid of both theories. Enjoy!
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3. San Francisco 49ers: (from Houston via Miami) Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
TRADE: Miami Sends #6, #81, and a 2022 3rd round pick to Atlanta for #4
4. Miami Dolphins: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
6. Atlanta Falcons: (from Philadelphia via Miami) Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
TRADE: New England sends #15, #46, and #188 to Detroit for #7
7. New England Patriots: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
8. Carolina Panthers: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
9. Denver Broncos: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
10. Dallas Cowboys: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
TRADE: Chicago sends #20, #52, and a 2022 3rd round pick to NYG for #11
11. Chicago Bears: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
12. Philadelphia Eagles: (from San Francisco via Miami): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
13. Los Angeles Chargers: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
14. Minnesota Vikings: Alijah Vera-Tucker, T, USC
15. Detroit Lions: (from New England) DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
TRADE: Indianapolis sends #21, #206, and a 2022 3rd round pick to Arizona for #16
16. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
17. Las Vegas Raiders: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
18. Miami Dolphins: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
19. Washington Football Team: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
20. New York Giants: (from Chicago) Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
21. Arizona Cardinals: (from Indianapolis) Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
22. Tennessee Titans: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
23. New York Jets: (from Seattle) Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (FL)
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
25. Jacksonville Jaguars: (from Los Angeles Rams) Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
26. Cleveland Browns: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
27. Baltimore Ravens: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
28. New Orleans Saints: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
29. Green Bay Packers: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
30. Buffalo Bills: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
31. Baltimore Ravens: (from Kansas City) Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
That’s it! What did you like? What did you hate? Let me know on Twitter. You can follow me there @rstern33.
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 56 mins ago
Ryan Stern’s Final 2021 Mock Draft
We have reached the pinnacle! The NFL Draft is here! I am against doing...
-
Exit Velo/ 5 hours ago
Exit Velo #77 – Dodgers vs Padres, Mad Bum no-no and more
Exit Velo returns as Henry and Adam break down the latest happenings around Major...
-
Features/ 6 hours ago
Green And Gold Report: What Is Happening In Oakland? A’s Continue To Ride Red Hot Wave
"Ride The Wave" has been a trendy mantra as the A's have been riding...
-
Features/ 11 hours ago
BSP’s Top 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position: Big 10
Here is our breakdown of the top 2021 NFL Draft prospects from the Big...