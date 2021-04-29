Ryan Stern’s Final 2021 Mock Draft

We have reached the pinnacle! The NFL Draft is here! I am against doing trades until we get as close to the Draft as we can. This mock has four trades that I think can happen. I used the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart to determine proper trade costs. Mocks can be what you think a team will do or what you think they should do. This is a hybrid of both theories. Enjoy!

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a pass during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3. San Francisco 49ers: (from Houston via Miami) Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

TRADE: Miami Sends #6, #81, and a 2022 3rd round pick to Atlanta for #4

4. Miami Dolphins: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6. Atlanta Falcons: (from Philadelphia via Miami) Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

TRADE: New England sends #15, #46, and #188 to Detroit for #7

7. New England Patriots: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

8. Carolina Panthers: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

9. Denver Broncos: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

10. Dallas Cowboys: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

TRADE: Chicago sends #20, #52, and a 2022 3rd round pick to NYG for #11

11. Chicago Bears: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

12. Philadelphia Eagles: (from San Francisco via Miami): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

14. Minnesota Vikings: Alijah Vera-Tucker, T, USC

15. Detroit Lions: (from New England) DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

TRADE: Indianapolis sends #21, #206, and a 2022 3rd round pick to Arizona for #16

16. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

17. Las Vegas Raiders: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

18. Miami Dolphins: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

19. Washington Football Team: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

20. New York Giants: (from Chicago) Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

21. Arizona Cardinals: (from Indianapolis) Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

22. Tennessee Titans: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

23. New York Jets: (from Seattle) Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (FL)

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: (from Los Angeles Rams) Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

26. Cleveland Browns: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

27. Baltimore Ravens: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

28. New Orleans Saints: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

29. Green Bay Packers: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

30. Buffalo Bills: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

31. Baltimore Ravens: (from Kansas City) Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

Nov 14, 2020; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Zaven Collins (23) gets ready for a play during the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tulsa won 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

That’s it! What did you like? What did you hate? Let me know on Twitter. You can follow me there @rstern33.