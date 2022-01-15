Sacramento Kings Team Up for Change

The Sacramento Kings are of the thirteen NBA and WNBA teams participating in Team Up for Change. This initiative is a series of micro-events for youth that spur dynamic conversations and promote healing with an emphasis on mentorship, career exploration, leadership training and advancing pathways to substantial economic mobility for future generations. Team Up for Change was created to deepen the teams’ connections with their communities.

In 2018, The Milwaukee Bucks displayed great support for their guard Sterling Brown, after the Milwaukee police tased and arrested him for a parking violation. This began their team’s initiative to enrich and teach the community. Subsequent to the senseless police killing of unarmed Black man Stephon Clark, the Sacramento Kings joined Team Up for Change. Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé committed that the Kings would strive to work with the community to end police brutality tragedies.

The Kings will start their events from January 17-21. These activations will take place in The Sacramento Kings Week of Action will tip-off on January 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with participation in the MLK365 March for the Dream virtual program. In addition, the team will host a Jr. Kings Clinic.

This weekend the Kings will be teaming up with Nickelodeon’s 2021 Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao for her STEM innovations workshops. Rao will be discussing the impacts of her passions with the youth. Furthermore, the Kings are partnering with non-profit Dialpad and Mentor California.