The New Orleans Saints fell short to the Houston Texans 17-14 in their preseason finale. Now all eyes are set on Tennessee for their week one matchup.

The Saints will host the Tenessee Titans giving them home field advantage to kick off their season. Caesars Super Dome will be packed and on their feet. The audience will welcome their newly acquired quarterback, Derek Carr. There has been a lot of exciting news circling the Saints this offseason. Now that the regular season is among us, here are things to expect from this matchup.

Saints’ Weapons in motion

The Titans defense struggled in the secondary last season. Their cornerbacks consist of Sean Murphy-Bunting and Kristian Fulton. Saints wide receivers Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, and Rahid Shaheed should give the Titans secondary some trouble. Derrek Carr will have a plethora of weapons at his disposal ready to score. With a proper game plan and steady offensive line play the Saints’ offense should have the advantage.

Stopping King Henry

A vital aspect of the Titans’ offense is generated through their three-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry. Henry is an absolute game-breaker as he tires out defenses and makes explosive plays. In order to control the clock and prevent scoring, the Saints must shut down Henry.

The Saint’s defensive line may be their biggest question mark. There is not as much depth at this position compared to other aspects on this roster. Their defensive line is anchored by Saints legend Cameron Jordan. However, there is a drop-off in competition surrounding him. This may give the Titans the advantage in the run game. DT’s Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders will have to step up their game to help prevent Henry from feasting during his carries.

Saints Secondary

The Saints secondary has a couple of names to watch out for. These include all-pro Deandre Hopkins and second-year receiver Treylon Burks. Titans quarterback, Ryan Tannehill has some receivers to look out for. However, he will be tasked with throwing on one of the league’s finest cornerbacks Marshawn Lattimore.

The Saint’s defense also has playmakers in the box such as Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye to give additional pass protection. New Orleans should have the advantage in the passing game, giving them another upper hand in this matchup.

Like always, no victory in the NFL comes easy. The Saints will face off against a well-coached Titans team by Mike Vrabel. Both southern clubs will be hungry to start off the season with a win. The Saints just very well may have the upper hand in this matchup.